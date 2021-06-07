N'Golo Kante has been the talk of the town on the back of Chelsea's Champions League victory.

The indefatigable midfielder was at the heart of the Blues' second European triumph, helping to smother a Manchester City side packed with attacking talent to secure a 1-0 win in Porto.

It marked the umpteenth reason to not only respect Kante as one of the best footballers in the world, but to love him even more as one of its most humble and loveable professionals.

Kante conquers Europe

Besides, we quickly lost count of the amount of times the Frenchman endeared himself to fans of every club and country during the celebrations at the Estádio do Dragão.

From patting 'Big Ears' when his teammates kissed it to sharing a special embrace with his mother to being held up by Kurt Zouma during the trophy lift, Kante was pulling heartstrings everywhere.

And the narrative surrounding Kante's unassuming and caring personality, which is present in just about everything other than card games, has duly blown up more than ever on social media.

The world falls in love with Kante

In fact, everyone was talking about their love for Kante and his 'nice guy' image so much that the man himself has clearly caught wind of things.

That's because the former Leicester City midfielder was genuinely asked about his reputation during a France press conference at Clairefontaine ahead of Euro 2020.

And it spoke volumes that Kante responded to his nice guy image by essentially playing it down, which - in turn - played perfectly to the narrative by way of highlighting his humble attitude.

Kante addresses his nice guy image

According to Get French Football News, he replied: “It is true that sometimes, there is this image that is a bit too wonderful and a bit too beautiful. But in the end, I am just a normal guy.

"A player amongst others. There is no need to say I am the kindest, or the nicest. I am just a player like the others. I think that sometimes, it is overblown. It does not need to be.

"It is true that I like to get on well with my team-mates, to have good relationships with people that I come across in the streets and in football.

"But aside from that, there are other people like that in football. We don’t need to make a whole story or sometimes exaggerate.”

Could that sum up Kante any better? Trust him to play down his niceness and humility by way of being, well, nice and humble.

Humble as always

It must feel quite overwhelming for Kante to constantly be tailed by his nice guy image and it's clear that he doesn't want to be made out as the perfect human being because of it.

Naturally, in the process, Kante has reinforced the perception of him by once again showing his unassuming and modest traits, but it is important to remember that he is - of course - a human like the rest of us.

As such, whether it's cheating at card games or something else, even Kante will have made some mistakes along the way but make no mistake that he's still a treasure of the beautiful game.

