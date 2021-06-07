Warzone Season 4: Download and File Size Revealed

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 is soon approaching and many gaming fans will be wanting to know how big the file size will be when it comes to downloading the update.

The battle royale game has been a great hit and is up there with Fortnite and Apex Legends as one of the most popular games right now.

Warzone Season 3 brought a lot of good changes, and managed to collaborate with critically acclaimed 1980’s movie franchises Rambo and Die Hard.

With such exciting changes happening in the past, the COD and gaming community are thoroughly excited for whatever is coming in Season 4.

Read More: Warzone Season 4: New Map, Leaks, Release Date, File Size, Trailer and More

Warzone Season 4 File Size

In the past, bringing new content and a new season has ranged from anything between 25GB to 40GB. Raven Software has made a statement saying they are reducing the download sizes continually, but they're still on the larger side.

For now, the file size for the Season 4 download is not known, however we do know that they are typically large in size.

Therefore, we would expect to see a similar size for whenever the Season 4 update comes out.

Read More: Warzone Season 4: Release Date Confirmed

If fans do want to play the new season on the date it is released, they need to make sure that they turn on their consoles straight away, as these big updates do take a lot of time.

Be sure to keep an eye here to find out how big the file will be, as we will provide you with all the updates once we know.

You can find all of the latest Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News