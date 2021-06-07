Sunday League football is a matter of national pride in the United Kingdom.

Sure, the Premier League and Football League has its purpose, but is there anything better than seeing two pub teams hoofing a ball around for 90 minutes on a Sunday morning? I didn't think so.

Besides, no matter how many millions and billions are poured into the professional game, there's no denying that the heart and soul of the country's game lies in its humble, grass-root beginnings.

The joys of Sunday League

And it's because of that undying passion that fans still love hearing about some of the bizarre and amusing stories that emerge from the lower depths of Sunday League football across the country.

In fact, we feel pretty confident that you must have enjoyed videos of two-footed tackles, half-drunk players and terrible goalkeeping across Sunday League on social media at some point recently.

However, scrap those leg-breakers and shot-stopper clangers for a second because there was a Sunday League incident like no other in Rugeley, Staffordshire, over the weekend.

Power station demolished

And that's because Rugeley Power Station, which opened in 1963, was demolished as part of a series of controlled explosions at 11.15am on Sunday, June 6.

The coal-fired complex has been closed since 2016 and The Sentinel reports that hundreds of local residents gathered to see the moment that the four cooling towers were reduced to rubble and dust.

However, it could be argued that a local Sunday League team got a better view than most with crazy footage emerging of the moment that the explosions interrupted their game.

Explosion mid-game

Twitter user @Urban_Pictures captured the remarkable moment that a run-of-the-mill Sunday League tie was stopped in its tracks by the ear-shattering noise of the controlled demolition.

And with the players reacting to the tumult in sheer bewilderment, they watched on as the cooling towers crumbled into themselves quicker than a Paul Pogba penalty run-up.

It really does make for surreal watching, so be sure to check out the viral video down below:

Have you ever seen anything like that before?!

Not something you see every day

Judging by the fact that many locals seemingly used the football pitch as a good place to watch the demolition, duly applauding it, you like to hope that most of the players were expecting it to happen.

Well, you'd at least hope so because it would surely scare the living daylights out of you if a huge explosion overwhelmed your cry of 'MAN ON' or interrupted you halfway through a set-piece.

Either way, though, it made for one of the most remarkable pieces of footage we've ever seen in Sunday League and given the wild west that is the pub game, that really is no small statement.

