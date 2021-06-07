PS Now July 2021: Games, Free Trial, PS5, PS4, Prices and More

PlayStation Now turns to a new month and yet more exciting content is on the way for subscribers.

Equivalent to Xbox and its Game Pass, Sony gives the gaming community the opportunity to access some of the top titles each month without any extra payment towards them.

One of the perks of this service is that games do not require installation or download in order to play - and can simply be operated from the subscription itself.

With many players having issues with storage space on respective PS5 and PS4 systems, this is music to the ears of those gamers concerned.

Each month, certain titles are added and withdrawn from PS Now with more than 700 games being available at your fingertips - going back as far as PS3 titles and hugely popular games over the years such as Grand Theft Auto 5, God of War and plenty more.

This article updates on a monthly basis as the year progresses and will be kept fresh to give you the latest insight into PS Now and what you can expect.

Games

At this time, the games for July have yet to be announced by Sony.

With E3 2021 scheduled to take place, we expect Sony to follow up from this event with fanfare and showcase some of the games they will have for players to sample.

Free Trial

If you have yet to experience PS Now, now is the time to do so. Since 7th April 2021, Sony have been providing a 7-day free trial period to play as many games as you want.

This means that you can access hundreds of games - dating all the way back to the days of the PS2 and any latest additions from this month.

Prices

Sony are offering the following prices for PS NOW:

1 month: £8.99

3 months: £18.39

12 months: £37.49

If you are a keen gamer, it would make more sense to go with the 12-month subscription as the average cost per game would be minutely small. But the other services are available for more casual players.

