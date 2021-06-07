Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Alien Theme Confirmed by Software Executive

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is nearly upon us and the new theme for the season looks to have been all but confirmed by Epic Games.

Many have believed that it would be some sort of Alien/Space theme, and the gaming community have finally got their answer less than 24 hours before the season is released.

Chapter 2 Season 6 brought a lot of fun and a very different theme to what we had in the past, as we were introduced to a primal theme.

However with this season basically over, the excitement for Season 7 is at its peak.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Alien Theme Confirmed

The new theme has been revealed by none other than the Software Executive for Epic Games Mark Rein.

All he tweeted was one emoji, but that was enough to answer all Fortnite fans' questions around the new season.

The alien emoji all but confirmed what lots of leaks and rumours have been suggesting - the new theme is linked to space and aliens.

This is very exciting for fans and with this reveal, it leaves many eagerly anticipating and imagining all the new content they could be getting with this alien/space theme.

Not only has this been revealed, but fans have also seen that a new gun is coming to the game, a shotgun to be exact.

When all is revealed with the new season, we will update you, but the fact that Rein was unable to contain his excitement until release highlights that Fortnite players are in for a real treat when Chapter 2 Season 7 comes out.

