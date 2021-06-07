Back 4 Blood: PvP gameplay reveal date leaked in deleted post

The developers of Back 4 Blood have made a significant announcement regarding an aspect of its gameplay ahead of its scheduled autumn launch.

Turtle Rock Studios have been working hand-in-hand once more with Warner Bros. Studios to produce the next instalment of the Left 4 Dead series, which has been hugely anticipated for a number of years now.

Up to this stage, we have learned information regarding the game's unique deck-building feature, as well as witnessed aspects of the gameplay - albeit small amounts at this stage.

Nevertheless, it has kept fans on the edge of their seats as they look forward to what is coming next with this first-person shooter, that can provide maximum zombie-slaying mayhem for hours on end.

In regards to some of the key details of the game, particularly PvP, it has not been known whether this would even be included in Turtle Rock's latest creations, with most of the initial focus being on specific characters and co-op mode.

Read More: Back 4 Blood: Release Date, Platforms, Crossplay, PS4, Gameplay, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

PvP Gameplay Reveal

According to Gamerant, a deleted tweet from the game's developers themselves disclosed the information regarding the PvP aspect of Back 4 Blood.

The report added that the deleted tweet was showing off the games' Summer Game Fest 2021 showcase, and revealed details that the three-hour event will take place on 13th June.

It is not known why the post was removed from social media. Either Turtle Rock or Warner Bros had not intended to reveal their poker hand at this stage - or another underlying reason.

Nevertheless, we are super excited about what we will learn from the event itself, as well as millions of fans around the globe.

Back 4 Blood is set to release on 12th October 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News