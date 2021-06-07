Bayern Munich: A season recap of the newly-crowned Frauen-Bundesliga champions

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bayern Munich have been crowned Frauen-Bundesliga champions after knocking six-time champions VfL Wolfsburg off their perch.

The Bavarians snubbed their rivals of a fifth consecutive title win, edging them out by a two-point margin at the top of the table. This is Bayern's fourth Bundesliga title in their history, and first since 2016. GiveMeSport Women takes a look back at their victorious campaign in Germany's top flight...

6-0 season opener

Bayern Munich set the tone for their emphatic 2020/21 season straight from the off. Their opening match saw them dismantle a struggling Sand side, who fell 6-0 to the eventual champions' fiery attack.

Six different goalscorers got themselves on the scoresheet to really give fans something to cheer. Viviane Asseyi, Sydney Lohmann, Marina Hegering, Kristin Demann, Sarah Zadrazil, and Lea Schüller all found the back of the net, with the opening goal coming after just two minutes.

17-game unbeaten run

Not one side could take a single point from Bayern Munich for more than eight months. The Bavarians held onto a 17-game winning streak from their opener against Sand until their meeting with Hoffenheim in April.

Hoffenheim, who finished third overall in the table, put in an inspired performance to hand Bayern their first loss of the season. It was a five-goal thriller to put an end to their unbeaten run, but Jens Scheuer's side stayed grounded and ensured they bounced straight back from the shock defeat.

A 3-2 win over Turbine Potsdam set Bayern back onto the home straight. Their following match was a 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg, which turned out to be the title decider for the season.

Lea Schüller

Hoffenheim's Nicole Billa won the Frauen-Bundesliga Golden Boot with 23 goals for the season, contributing massively to her side's Champions League qualification. Bayern's top scorer Lea Schüller finished as the third highest scorer for the term, notching an impressive 15 goals and a further five assists.

The German international has been a consistent threat for Bayern in front of goal – scoring 16 goals in 2018/19 and 14 goals in the season before that.

Not only has her shooting been lethal, but her eye for setting up her teammates is also a big attribute of hers. Strikers aren't often known for their assisting, but Schüller has been just as important in her creativity as she has been in her finishing. The 23-year-old provided the assist for the lone goal scored against Frankfurt in December.

Given the fact Bayern won the title by just two points, this turned out to be a huge result in their season. Had they only come away with a draw, the campaign could have been a lot closer than what it was, with a window for Wolfsburg to capitalise on Munich dropping points.

With another title under their belts and Champions League football to look forward to once again, it's certainly an exciting time to be backing Scheuer and his red and white army.

