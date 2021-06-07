Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Victory Umbrella Explained

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is almost here and many fans are starting to get excited about how aliens will affect the successful battle royale franchise.

As season 6 is on the verge of drawing its curtains, Epic Games has switched its focus to the latest installation of Chapter 2 which new content and alterations to the game will be added.

Last season, we saw the introduction of wildlife to the game with the Primal edition of Fortnite. While this season, gamers are likely to experience an intergalactic frenzy of aliens and abnormal creatures hitting the frantic world.

Along with this, comes an intriguing item that is being added to the game that is gathering plenty of interest.

Victory Umbrella

The Victory Umbrella has been involved in the game for some time now. It is easy to obtain in theory but is challenging and requires skill to get. Players must win a match just to get their hands on one.

To go with Season 7, it appears that it will be alien-themed in some way to celebrate the latest segment of Chapter 2.

Newer players might be unaware of what the Victory Umbrella is. It is basically a fancier and more glamorous version of a glider to make your way into the map initially.

While it doesn’t make you any better at the game or provide any offensive or defensive advantage, it is an item that you can use to enforce bragging rights among your friends.

There are no official leaks or images in relation to what this will look like. But we believe that it is only a matter of time until we get to see what this will look like.

Fortnite is now available on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android devices.

