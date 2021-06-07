Erling Haaland is probably the most sought after player in world football at the moment.

The Norwegian striker, just 20 years old, has been incredible since signing for Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

Haaland, valued at £99m by Transfermarkt, has scored 57 times in 59 games and has firmly established himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

Many teams are said to be after Haaland's signature this summer.

And it is the Champions League winners, Chelsea, that look like they are at the front of the queue.

In fact, it is believed that they are trying 'intensely' to sign Haaland in the coming months.

That's according to Jan Aage Fjortoft, who has revealed that Chelsea are pushing hard to sign the striker.

"Chelsea working intense to get Erling Haaland," his tweet started.

"He is seen as the “missing” player to make them challenge for the PL-title next season.

"Fee very high, but confidence that this can be solved. The main obstacle could be the wage-structure at Chelsea."

Incredible. Chelsea emerged into one of the best teams in the world very soon after Thomas Tuchel became manager of the club in January.

Can you imagine this Chelsea side with Haaland up front?!

No disrespect to Timo Werner at all, but Haaland would be a major upgrade on the German striker.

The news comes after Belgian football expert Kristof Terreur revealed that Chelsea have held talks with the youngster's representatives.

He told The Football Terrace: "I know that there have been talks with Haaland's people before, but Haaland is a difficult one to predict, too.

"Definitely, since Dortmund qualified for the Champions League, you feel that now they have an extra reason to keep him.

"But Haaland is the one that everybody wants to get and I would wait for him."

Top journalist Kristof Terreur CONFIRMS talks between Chelsea and Erling Haaland's representatives - find out more on The Football Terrace!

Chelea could be the favourites to win both the Premier League and the Champions League next season if they end up winning the race for Haaland.

