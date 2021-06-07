Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Frank Bruno has confirmed that he has received an offer to come out of retirement and fight fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.

The former WBC heavyweight champion decided to hang up his gloves for good in 1996 after losing to Mike Tyson in what would turn out to be his last bout.

'Iron Mike', meanwhile, made his comeback in an exhibition draw against Jones Jr last year, with their fight generating more than 1.6 million pay-per-view buys and over $80 million dollars in revenue.

However, Bruno, 59, took to social media to let his followers know the comeback is not on the cards - citing a chronic eye injury as the reason preventing him from returning to the ring.

And while the 59-year-old admitted he is always tempted to lace up the gloves once more, he insists his health is of the utmost importance.

He said: "My office get [sic] some interesting calls.

"Today, did I want an exhibition match with James Bone-Crusher Smith?

"Two weeks ago it was Roy Jones Jr. I would love to fight but my eyes are not good and sadly we had to decline. I am disappointed."

As for Jones Jr, the 52-year-old has confirmed that he intends to box again in 2021.

Jones Jr, who retired from boxing in 2018, thoroughly enjoyed being back in the ring.

And during a recent interview with Brian Custer, the American cited his fellow countryman Phil Mickelson as his chief source of inspiration.

He said: "Phil Mickelson has really inspired me.

"What he did lit a fire back in me and I got right back in the gym.

"I said, 'if Phil can be the oldest to win a major then why can’t you go get that Cruiserweight title that has evaded you?'"

However, the future Hall-of-Famer revealed he has no intention of ever working with Triller ever again.

Tyson has also publicly aired his grievances with the upstart promotion, declaring that he will no longer do business with the company, while Jones Jr appears to be in the same boat.

He added: "We both had issues with them, and still have issues with them.

"Ryan Kavanaugh called me and personally told me he wanted to do something extra because of the fact the fight did so well. Did that ever happen? No, all a bunch of talk but nothing behind it.

"I got compensated but not fully, that’s the problem. That’s the real problem."

