Roy Keane and Micah Richards developed one of football's unlikeliest bromances in the 2020/21 season.

The two are polar opposites.

Keane is a serious, no-nonsense person. He says things exactly how he sees it and doesn't care about rubbing people up the wrong way.

Richards, on the other hand, is a colourful personality who laughs at pretty much anything.

However, despite being nothing alike, they got on really well while working as pundits for Sky Sports.

They got on so well, in fact, that Sky announced earlier this week that a new show was launching which starred the duo.

The first episode dropped on Monday afternoon and it didn't disappoint at all.

Watch it below:

The video, which is just under nine minutes long, starts with Micah Richards driving to pick up Keane.

The camera pans to Keane, who is fuming that Richards is running late.

A football fan then spots the Irishman, with the conversation ending with the fan calling Keane 'miserable'.

Richards eventually arrives to pick Keane up and they begin discussing England at the upcoming European Championships.

Keane discusses the XI that Gareth Southgate should pick for Euro 2020, with Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Phil Foden among the players that he chooses.

The two then give their predictions for how England will do at the tournament, with both thinking that the Three Lions will reach the semi-finals.

They really do just make great TV, don't they?!

The first episode of Micah & Roy's Road to Wembley did not disappoint at all.

There will be an episode every day, with the next one airing tomorrow. We can't wait when the second one drops on Tuesday.

