Daily Digest: British Gymnastics criticised after Becky Downie omission

In today’s news: Becky Downie is a shock omission from Britain’s Olympic artistic gymnastics team, Naomi Osaka withdraws from the Berlin WTA 5000 grass court tournament, and Karen Bardsley is replaced for the Lionesses training camp.



British Gymnastics criticised for excluding Becky Downie from Olympic team

The 29-year-old Becky Downie has earned 14 medals across her senior career so far, including a world silver on the uneven bars in 2019. She delayed her retirement to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but has not been selected for the British artistic gymnastics team.

Critics have claimed Downie has been punished for speaking out last year about cases of abuse within British Gymnastics.

“Becky Downie is on world-beating form and easily one of the most talented women’s artistic gymnasts of her generation,” a Gymnasts for Change statement said. “The decision to exclude her from the Tokyo team is a total shock... With Becky having criticised the culture in British gymnastics, it’s hard not to assume that their motivation in effectively ending her career is a sinister warning to those who might speak out in future.”

The timing of the announcement has also been questioned. Downie was reportedly told she could appeal her omission on the day of her brother’s funeral.

Despite the criticism, British Gymnastics performance director, James Thomas, insisted the decision was based purely on merit. Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, and twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova were subsequently announced as the team representing Britain in Tokyo.

Naomi Osaka withdraws from WTA 5000 event in Berlin

The world number two Naomi Osaka has cast doubt on her participation at Wimbledon after pulling out of next week’s Berlin WTA 5000 grass court tournament.

Osaka pulled out of the French Open last week citing mental health issues. She had been plunged into a media frenzy after refusing to take part in press conferences during the Grand Slam. As she withdrew, the 23-year-old suggested she may be away from the court for some time.

The Japanese star is now looking doubtful for Wimbledon, which starts on June 28th. Osaka has played at the Grand Slam twice, exiting the tournament in the third round both times.

Coco Gauff reaches first Grand Slam quarter-final

American teenager Coco Gauff has booked a place in her first Grand Slam quarter-final. She defeated Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-1 today to progress from the fourth round of Roland-Garros.

The 17-year-old, who won the junior contest at the French Open in 2018, is yet to drop a set in this year’s tournament. "I am super happy to reach my first Grand Slam quarter-final. I played really well today," she said.

Gauff’s next opponent will be Barbora Krejčíková. The Czech player eased past Sloane Stephens, another American star, 6-2, 6-0.

Karen Bardsley replaced in Lionesses camp

OL Reign goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has withdrawn from next week’s England camp due to injury. She was carried off with a hamstring injury during a clash against Washington Spirit last week.

Manchester United’s Emily Ramsey, called up to replace Bardsley, has now joined the England squad at Bisham Abbey. Her club teammate Ella Toone will also be missing, however. The forward has not reported to camp after testing positive for coronavirus.

The six-day training camp, which began yesterday, will focus on preparing the players for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Bayern Munich named Frauen-Bundesliga champions

Bayern Munich prevented Wolfsburg from winning a fifth consecutive league title by finishing top of the Frauen-Bundesliga this weekend. The team achieved 61 points during the season, two points clear of Wolfsburg.

Bayern’s triumph was largely down to a 17-game winning streak, which ran from September to April. Forward Lea Schüller was a crucial player for the champions, scoring 15 goals and racking up five assists.

It is the first time Bayern Munich have won the Frauen-Bundesliga since 2016.

