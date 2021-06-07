Sheffield United transfer rumours: Blades facing battle to keep Kean Bryan amid European interest

Following a disappointing 2020/21 campaign which culminated in the club finishing bottom of the Premier League last month, it will be intriguing to see how Sheffield United fare in the Championship next season.

Set to enter a new dawn under the guidance of manager Slavisa Jokanovic, the Serbian will be hoping to assemble a squad in the coming months which is capable of challenging for promotion in the second-tier.

After deciding to release Phil Jagielka, John Lundstram, Simon Moore and Jack Rodwell last week, United could potentially be in the market for some fresh faces.

However, before he adds to his current crop of players, Jokanovic may first have to wave to goodbye to Kean Bryan.

Despite the fact that the 24-year-old has been offered a new deal by the Blades, it has now been revealed that he is attracting interest from elsewhere.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Schalke are reportedly monitoring Kean's situation ahead of a potential swoop this summer.

Set to play in the second-tier of German football next season following their relegation from the Bundesliga, Die Knappen will be able to sign the defender on a free transfer this summer if he opts against signing a new contract with the Blades.

Bryan was used sparingly by United last season as he was limited to 13 appearances in the top-flight due to the presence of Chris Basham, John Egan and Jagielka.

Yet to feature at Championship level during his career, it will be intriguing to see whether he is able to thrive in this division if he decides to commit his future to the club.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Jokanovic seemingly keen to work with Bryan, he will be concerned by Schalke's interest in the defender as the Blades now have a battle on their hands to prevent him from leaving this summer.

Whilst Bryan's inconsistent displays in the top-flight resulted in him recording a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.55 last season, he could turn out to be a classy operator in a lower division.

However, if Jack O'Connell is able to make a full recovery from a knee injury which ruled him out of the majority of previous campaign, the former Manchester City man may struggle to make any inroads on United's starting eleven.

Therefore, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he decides to swap Sheffield for Gelsenkirchen in the coming weeks as he could be offered the opportunity to play regular first-team football by Schalke.

