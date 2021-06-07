Israel Adesanya launched a furious verbal assault on Marvin Vettori on Sunday as the pair traded insults before their rematch at UFC 263 on June 12.

After the Italian veteran had suggested he is "in the best shape of my life" and that he looked forward to becoming the first man to dethrone the UFC middleweight champion, Adesanya was quick to offer a prediction.

"I’m gonna finish the job," Adesanya said to Vettori (via ESPN). "Last time you had hope because one dumb judge gave you that f------- fight, when everyone else knows that you lost that fight.

"This time I’m going to make sure. You’re going to look at me and gonna realize it’s over. This is it. You can’t beat me."

Adesanya, a middleweight champion who is unbeaten in nine UFC fights at 185 pounds, was aiming to make history against Jan Blachowicz by becoming the sixth fighter to hold titles in multiple weight classes.

While admitting that not being able to win the light heavyweight belt stung, Adesanya said that he doesn't believe Vettori will pose much of a threat, highlighting the fact that he is clinging on to the split decision loss like some moral victory.

He added: "He’s like that crazy ex-girlfriend that you dump and won’t leave you alone, that’ll keep stalking you, scratching your car, come in to your workplace, harassing you, trying to get your attention in every way."

"I’m your f------- nightmare, buddy!" Vettori shot back immediately. "I’ll be there for your whole life!"

However, Adesanya was having none of it. He did acknowledge that Vettori's teammate Kelvin Gastelum is well within his rights to call for a rematch, but believes it will be an easy night's work.

“Bro, you’re the Italian wet dream! You ain’t no nightmare," he fired back. "You’re that little ex-lax dump.

"Your boy [Kelvin] Gastelum had every right to come at me, but he doesn’t, because he’s actually a man who believes he will see me again."

"How many times did you say you were not going to see me again?" Vettori retorted. "How many times did I prove you wrong?"

"You’re going to fight me, but you can’t see me," Adesanya replied.

But Vettori would have the final word, saying: "Listen, I have a higher defense in the middleweight division than you have.

"And you talk about me [not] being able to see you?"

'The Italian Dream' didn't stop there either, as he hinted he will look to implement the same game plan Blachowicz used to great effect in the main event of UFC 259 in March.

"He’s proving me exactly right with the way that he’s thinking, and I love it that he’s thinking that way," he added. "Yes, yes, you’re right, my footwork doesn’t work!

"I’m just going to wrestle you, buddy! I’m going to hang on to a leg and take you down and eventually tear you up. That’s eventually what I’m going to do."

