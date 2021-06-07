Man Utd transfer news: Club keen on Leicester City star Youri Tielemans

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Belgian journalist Sven Claes speaking to Empire of the Kop, Manchester United are one of several sides interested in Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

What's the latest transfer news involving Youri Tielemans?

Man United are interested in Leicester's Tielemans and the 24-year-old could leave the Foxes this summer, according to Claes speaking to Empire of the Kop.

The journalist also claimed that there is interest in the all-action Belgian midfielder from United's Premier League rivals Liverpool and a top unnamed Spanish side.

What has Sven Claes said about Tielemans?

In an interview with Empire of the Kop, Claes said, "A lot of clubs like Man U and a Spanish top team already want him."

The Belgian journalist suggested that a move away from the King Power would be a tough decision for Tielemans to make, but said he expects the midfielder to leave the club.

He stated, “It will be a very difficult decision for Tielemans. The tears speak for themselves after receiving the POTY award two weeks ago.”

“When he'll play a good Euros I expect him to be leaving yes. He's ready for a new challenge/next step - and I also believe that," Claes added. "It's an absolute talent with an excellent mentality on and off the pitch."

How has Tielemans performed for Leicester this season?

According to Transfermarkt, Tielemans is valued at £49.5m and is ranked as Leicester's second most valuable asset behind James Maddison.

The Belgian has justified his valuation this season after his long-range screamer against Chelsea earned the Foxes FA Cup glory for the first time in their history last month.

His consistent performances in the Premier League have made him the third highest-rated player in the Leicester squad according to WhoScored. Indeed, his effectiveness at both ends of the pitch have been key to their success this season.

Tielemans has made 2.3 tackles per game, with a further 1.2 interceptions. The Belgian has also proved to be a menace in attacking areas creating 1.3 key passes each match and making 1.1 dribbles.

Do United need Tielemans?

Tielemans would be a luxury signing for Man United in midfield and could be a good option for the Red Devils, though is he really needed? Perhaps not.

United have more pressing areas of concern in the squad, for example in defensive midfield. According to The Evening Standard, Man United are keen to test West Ham's resolve with a bid for Declan Rice when the transfer window opens.

Rice could be a better midfield option than Tielemans for United because the England international could be utilised as the only holding midfielder in Solskjaer's side. The Belgian is predominantly a central midfielder and has less experience than Rice in defensive midfield.

Statistics show that Rice has been dribbled past on just 0.9 occasions per league game, whereas Tielemans has been bypassed 1.7 times.

The United manager has been afraid to move away from using two sitting players in the middle of the park this season, which suggests he doesn't trust either Scott McTominay or Fred to play that role on their own.

