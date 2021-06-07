Megan Rapinoe: Star praises US men’s team for winning Nations League in hilarious tweet

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

US women’s national team captain Megan Rapinoe has praised the men’s international team after they beat Mexico 3-2 to win the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League.

Goals from Giovanni Reyna, Weston McKennie and an extra-time penalty from Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic gave Gregg Berhalter his first silverware as manager in what was an enthralling encounter.

Speaking after the game on social media, Rapinoe tweeted:

“That game wild OD WILD!!! Wow, that was [a] 'Big Boi' performance from the boys!!! Congrats @USMNT LFG!!! A lil silverware feel nice, don’t it!”

The post appears to make a joke towards the fact that the US women’s team have enjoyed far more success than their counterparts have done in recent years. While the men last won a trophy back in 2017 when they lifted the Gold Cup, Rapinoe has tasted World Cup glory on two occasions in 2015 and 2019.

Despite some suggesting that the 35-year-old’s tweet was sarcastic and intentionally criticising the men’s side, Rapinoe has stressed she was genuinely delighted with the team’s victory.

“Everyone really taking this as shade?? Y’all really don’t get it... smh,” she said. “Couldn’t be prouder of that performance. It’s not a zero-sum y'all.”

The former Ballon d’Or winner will vie for more glory at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, having won a gold medal already back in 2012.

For now, though, the focus is on play in the National Women’s Soccer League for club side OL Reign. The side are eighth in the table, with just one win from four games so far.

