Tottenham set to shake things up behind the scenes as appointment edges nearer

Tottenham are expected to announce Fabio Paratici as their new director of football shortly, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Tottenham's manager search?

Tottenham were heavily linked with bringing in Antonio Conte as their new manager last week, who previously worked with Paratici at Juventus, but talks between the club and Conte broke down.

Despite this big setback, Spurs are still set to push on with appointing Paratici to his new position, and they will hand him overall responsibility when it comes to transfers and contract negotiations.

Who is Fabio Paratici?

Paratici spent his entire playing career in Italy, and he has not moved away from his homeland since beginning work behind the scenes either.

He was appointed Juventus' sporting director in 2010, and oversaw a golden period at the club, with the Bianconeri winning nine straight league titles between 2012 and 2020.

He has also played his part in attracting some of the biggest names over to the Italian giants, helping the club sign Gonzalo Higuain for £81m in 2016 and Cristiano Ronaldo for £105.3m two years later.

His time at the club ended on a sour note, as Juventus surrendered their title to Inter Milan, with Paratici leaving the Turin-based side a matter of days after the campaign finished.

Would Paratici be Tottenham's first director of football?

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has worked with sporting directors before, having taking over the club when David Pleat was in this position, while he then went on to appoint Frank Arnesen and Damien Comolli to this role in the years that followed.

Spurs were able to make some very impressive signings while they had a sporting director at the helm, bringing in the likes of Jermain Defoe and Gareth Bale. However, in 2008, Comolli left the club and Levy opted against finding a replacement.

In recent years, Steve Hitchen has been the club's technical performance director and has played a major role in recruitment, but it seems that Levy is now ready to shake things up again by bringing in Paratici.

Is bringing in Paratici a good move by Spurs?

Tottenham's recruitment in recent years has left a lot to be desired.

In the 2018 summer transfer window, they failed to sign a single player, and although they have been busier in the market since, their signings have not tended to work out particularly well.

In 2019, they bought Ryan Sessegnon and Jack Clarke for a combined fee of over £34m - both spent last year out on loan. Meanwhile, in 2020, they added Matt Doherty and Carlos Vinicus to their squad, who played just 26 league games between them this season.

Tottenham's transfer policy has to improve if they are going to start climbing the table again, and Paratici has a track record of being one of the best in the business in the market.

As well as bringing in big-name expensive players at Juventus, he also spotted some bargain deals such as picking up Paul Pogba, Sami Khedira and Dani Alves on free transfers.

Tottenham need to make some shrewd signings this summer to avoid another disappointing campaign in 2021/22, and Paratici could be the man to help significantly improve Tottenham's squad strength over the coming months.

