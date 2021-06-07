Queens Park Rangers transfer news: Update emerges regarding Hoops' pursuit of Andre Dozzell

After illustrating some real signs of promise during the closing stages of the 2020/21 Championship campaign, Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to push on under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton next season.

The 58-year-old has already made strides in terms of his recruitment this summer as he has bolstered his side by sealing permanent deals for Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs and Sam Field.

Whilst Warburton has been forced to wave goodbye to Joe Lumley and Geoff Cameron who both recently decided to move on to pastures new, he still has plenty of time to bolster his squad as the transfer window is open until the end of the August.

One of the players who has been heavily linked with a move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in recent months is Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell.

Back in February, TWTD revealed that QPR were interested in signing the 22-year-old whilst an update last month suggested that Brentford were also tracking him ahead of a potential summer swoop.

In a fresh twist in this ongoing transfer saga, TWTD have now reported that the Hoops are currently leading the race for Dozzell's signature.

However, it is understood that QPR have yet to submit a bid for the midfielder who was recently told by Ipswich manager Paul Cook that he is free to leave the club this summer despite the fact that his current deal doesn't expire until 2024.

Dozzell emerged as a regular starter for Ipswich during the previous campaign as he made 43 appearances in League One.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it would naïve to suggest that Dozzell doesn't possess a great deal of talent, QPR ought to steer clear of signing him this summer.

Although the midfielder was able to record a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.76 in League One last season, he has struggled for consistency at Championship level during his career and thus may find it difficult to compete.

Having only been able to produce three direct goal contributions in 28 second-tier appearances, the jury is out on whether he is good enough to feature regularly in this division.

Whereas Warburton will be confident in his ability to get the very best out of Dozzell after making a profound impact on Ilias Chair's development during his time in charge of QPR, he may find it more beneficial to focus on signing a player who has previously enjoyed a great deal of success in the Championship.

