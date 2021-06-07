Tottenham latest news: Mauricio Pochettino staying at PSG & lines up Liverpool swoop

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mauricio Pochettino will not be leaving PSG amid talks of a return to Tottenham this summer.

What's the latest news involving Mauricio Pochettino?

Romano has claimed that Pochettino is set to stay at PSG despite previous talks with Tottenham over the vacant managerial position at the north London club.

The journalist states that the Argentine has also been involved in talking to one of the French club's transfer targets ahead of this summer, reaffirming that he will remain manager of PSG.

Has Pochettino been involved in talks with Gini Wijnaldum?

According to Romano, the former Spurs manager has been directly involved in Wijnaldum's transfer turnaround to join PSG.

Romano previously reported that the Liverpool midfielder was set to join Barcelona this summer, though a late turnaround has seen the Dutchman change his mind.

The journalist has claimed that Pochettino called Wijnaldum several times in a bid to convince him to move to Paris. It is believed that the Argentine wanted the box-to-box midfielder in 2016 at Spurs.

How has Pochettino performed at PSG?

Pochettino has had a mixed start to life in Paris.

PSG's league campaign failed to match expectations as they were beaten to the title by Lille who were ultimately crowned Ligue 1 champions.

In 34 matches for PSG, Pochettino has acquired 2.21 points per game which is by far his highest at any club he has managed previously in his career - he achieved 1.84 at Tottenham.

The French giants' Champions League journey was ended by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the semi-finals, but the Spaniard failed to win the tournament after defeat to former PSG manager Thomas Tuchel.

However, the former Spurs manager ended his trophy drought after claiming two titles in his first season. He won the French Super Cup and the French Cup.

Who else is linked with the Tottenham manager position?

It was widely reported that talks between Antonio Conte and Tottenham broke down in the previous days and Daniel Levy will need to go again in the search for a new manager.

According to The Evening Standard, Spurs could turn to Ajax boss Erik ten Hag despite the Dutchman recently signing a contract extension at the club.

The report also indicates that Tottenham have expressed an interest in Brighton's Graham Potter and former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick.

The north London outfit have also reportedly targeted Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, however the former Liverpool manager has hinted that he would like to remain at the Foxes.

