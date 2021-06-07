Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chris Smalling had a injury ravaged campaign in Italy with Roma in the 2020/21 season.

The English defender suffered six different injuries during the campaign, forcing him to miss 27 games.

He played just 21 times in all competitions as Roma laboured to a disappointing seventh place finish in Serie A.

Smalling would have been relieved when the season was over.

He would no doubt have been wanting a relaxing summer where he could recharge his batteries.

However, it appears he's had a more eventful summer than he was planning.

That's because Smalling and his wife, Sam, have claimed that they saw a UFO while on their holidays.

Yes. You read that right.

Sam Smalling took to Instagram earlier on Monday where she claimed that they had seen a UFO.

The post on Sam's Instagram story: "Me and Chris saw the craziest UFO last night! Not like a quick few seconds sighting of something in the sky that could have enough a plane!

"It flew down low past us and then turned and shot back high up in the sky where it stayed for an hour (maybe longer but we had to leave).

"It was too small to get on film when it stayed stationed in the sky although Chris could see it rotating with lights flashing all around it (I could only see the outer lights at this point as my eyes aren't as good.

"We could have got it on camera when it was flying by us as it was clear to see but we were both too gobsmacked to get our cameras out. Plus we didn't want to look away and miss whatever it was.

"It looked massive. It didn't look like your typical UFO sightings. It was totally silent."

She said in another post: "For the record it was 100% not a drone! It was massive and very sophisticated with faint lights all around the edge.

"It was also an odd shape not like a drone. Crazy I know! Also it wasn't a plane or anything like that. It was silent. Even drones are loud."

What a crazy story.

