Mats Hummels has been one of the best defenders in the world for the past decade.

The German defender has been colossal for both Dortmund and Bayern Munich in his career.

Hummels, now 32, had not featured for Germany since they were eliminated from the 2018 World Cup in the group stages.

Joachim Lowe said that he would pick players for the future, with Hummels, Thomas Muller and Jerome Boateng being dropped.

Hummels and Muller have battled back and have been called up for the national side for Euro 2020.

The former showed exactly why he had been recalled in Germany's final warm-up game against Latvia on Monday evening.

Low's side were leading 4-0 when Hummels produced an absolutely outrageous assist for Serge Gnabry.

The Dortmund defender had the ball in his own-half when he spotted the run of Gnabry.

Hummels didn't need much back lift at all as he produced a pin-point pass with the outside of his foot.

The Bayern winger would do his teammate's ball justice as he finished with aplomb to make it 5-0 to Germany.

That is outrageous. Take a bow, Mats.

Germany went on to win 7-1 and will now be looking to go far in Euro 2020 after their failure in Russia three year ago.

Hummels thinks things are different now and is confident that they have what it takes to win the upcoming tournament.

"At that time [in 2018], we had the problem that we had not yet found each other as a team, neither in the training sessions before nor in the game itself," Hummels told Kicker, per Goal.

"That will certainly not happen to us against France. It mustn't happen to us again to lose sight of the team. I can honestly say the feeling now is different than it was back then.

"Everyone wants to become a unit, everyone is ready to sacrifice themselves for the team. We can go far. We are on the right track; we know that we have the skills to win this tournament."

