Liverpool transfer latest: Meeting with Jonathan Ikone's agent lined up

According to Anfield Central, Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Lille's Jonathan Ikone and have arranged a meeting with his agent this week regarding a potential switch to Anfield.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jonathan Ikone?

The same publication revealed last week that Liverpool have a genuine interest in the France international, who helped Lille win the French title, and believe they can agree a deal for the 23-year-old.

Kristof Terreur reveals to The Football Terrace what the Belgium team think of long-term Liverpool target Jeremy Doku

Recent developments suggest that the Reds have stepped up their interest in the winger with a meeting now reportedly in the pipeline.

When will Liverpool meet with Ikone's agent?

The report claims Liverpool are set to hold a meeting with Ikone's agent this week in regards to a potential summer deal.

However, the report suggests that the Reds' biggest challenge will be persuading the French champions to sell the winger at an affordable price.

What has Ikone said about his style of play?

Speaking to Ligue 1's official website in 2019, Ikone revealed that he has aimed to evolve the creative side of his game and suggested he looks up to former Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil.

"I was mostly attracted to dribbling growing up, but having been put into the No.10 position I've become more interested in those who can unlock a game, like [Mesut] Ozil," Ikone told Ligue 1's official website.

"Today, I dribble less, I've tried to simplify my game and become better and providing beautiful passes, the final pass before a goal."

The Lille forward has put his creative talents into practice this season having registered seven assists and seven goals for the French side.

Do Liverpool need another winger?

Arguably, they don't.

Liverpool's attacking quartet of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and last summer's signing Diogo Jota will be difficult to displace for any incoming signings with 51 Premier League goals between them.

According to Goal, Liverpool are also set to give Harvey Elliott the opportunity to prove himself in pre-season and give Klopp a decision to make on whether he is ready to compete for a starting spot in the senior team.

Elliott had impressed in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers after netting seven goals and 11 assists.

However, reports linking Liverpool with Raphinha suggest that the Reds are in the market for a winger. According to journalist Gianluigi Longari, the Merseyside outfit are leading the race for the Leeds winger but could face competition from Manchester United and Manchester City.

Although any deal for the Brazilian could be difficult as Leeds are reportedly keen to keep their star man.

