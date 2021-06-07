15 infamous Leeds United flops: How much did the Whites pay for them? You'll never guess!

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since the arrival of manager Marcelo Bielsa in 2018, Leeds United's transfer business has been relatively impressive as the Argentine has managed to draft in some classy operators.

Whereas the likes of Diego Llorente and Rodrigo were both able to illustrate signs of promise in the Premier League during the previous campaign following their respective moves, the decision to splash the cash on Raphinha turned out to be a masterstroke by the Whites.

A stand-out performer in what was an incredibly impressive season for Leeds, the Brazilian managed to provide 15 direct goal contributions in 30 Premier League appearances.

Yet whilst the Whites may have got their recruitment spot on in this particular instance, there have been many transfer duds over the years.

A recent example of a disastrous move by Leeds was their decision to sign Jay-Roy Grot from Dutch side NEC Nijmegen.

After only scoring one goal in 22 games for the Whites during the 2017/18 campaign, the forward was loaned out to VVV-Venlo and Vitesse for the following seasons before finally securing a permanent exit earlier this year.

With the summer transfer window set to open this week, we have decided to create a quiz based around Grot and 14 other Leeds flops in which you have to match the player with the amount of the money that the club paid for them.

Can you prove that you are the ultimate Whites fan by getting full marks?

Get involved below!

