Man Utd transfer news: Progress made in Jadon Sancho chase

According to journalist Tom McDermott, Manchester United are confident that a deal can be concluded for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jadon Sancho?

Man United are confident of wrapping up a deal for Dortmund winger Sancho as the Red Devils believe that progress has been made in the last 24-48 hours, according to McDermott.

The journalist claimed that Sancho's move to United is a lot closer than at any point last summer when they eventually missed out on the England international.

When could a deal for Sancho be completed?

McDermott has suggested that the Manchester outfit would like to finalise a deal for the 21-year-old before the European Championships commence later this week.

Although, he added that if the Red Devils cannot complete the transfer before the Euros, then United remain confident a deal can still be concluded after the tournament.

According to MailOnline, Sancho is currently on a wage of around £190,000 per week at Dortmund. Aside from his wages, Fabrizio Romano claimed he would cost United a fee in the region of €90m (£77.5m).

What has Roy Keane said about Sancho?

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane was eager to question the winger and stated that he needs to do more to force his way into Gareth Southgate's starting XI.

"A big question mark for any young player is his end product," Keane told ITV as per the MailOnline.

"He showed some nice touches but needs to be a little bit more to force his way into the England team. When he's in a wide position his job is to go past people. He needs to do a bit more - the same for Grealish, the same for Rashford."

Would he be a good addition for United?

Undoubtedly, yes.

If Sancho were to join United this summer, perhaps it could elevate Ole Gunnar Solskaer's side towards mounting a genuine title charge next season.

United have utilised seven different players at right-wing in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign. Despite Mason Greenwood impressing there at times with seven league goals in 21 starts, the Red Devils don't have a natural right-sided winger and Sancho could slot in nicely.

The 21-year-old's statistics prove he is ready to make a big summer move to United. According to WhoScored, the England international netted eight goals in the Bundesliga with a further 11 assists for Dortmund.

His goal involvements make him a genuine threat to opposition sides and he would be a handy asset for Solskjaer at Old Trafford, particularly in support of the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani.

