Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ruben Dias was named Premier League Player of the Season last weekend.

The Portuguese defender was recognised after a tremendous season where he helped Man City win the Premier League title.

Despite winning the top award, Dias wasn't actually named Man of the Match once in his 32 games in England's top tier.

So if Dias wasn't named the best player in a single game this season, who were?

Per WhoScored, We've listed the 20 players that picked up the most Man of the Match awards in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign below.

Players that have tied for Man of the Match awards have been sorted by rating.

20. Harry Maguire | MOTM awards: 4 (Rating: 7.04)

Man United kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League when Maguire was on the pitch. They fell apart when he suffered a season-ending injury.

19. Paul Pogba | MOTM awards: 4 (Rating: 7.06)

Pogba won four Man of the Match awards in 20 Premier League starts.

=16. Adama Traoré | MOTM awards: 4 (Rating: 7.11)

The electric winger managed four Man of the Match awards despite only directly contributing to six goals.

=16. Pedro Neto | MOTM awards: 4 (Rating: 7.11)

Neto was one of the Premier League's standout youngsters in 2020/21.

=16. Roberto Firmino | MOTM awards: 4 (Rating: 7.11)

Firmino's form dropped off in 2020/21 but he was still named player of the match four times.

15. Dominic Calvert-Lewin | MOTM awards: 4 (Rating: 7.17)

Calvert-Lewin scored 16 times for Everton last campaign.

14. Ollie Watkins | MOTM awards: 4 (Rating: 7.18)

Aston Villa turned heads when they purchased Watkins for £28m. He justified that price tag with 23 goal contributions in England's top tier.

13. Raheem Sterling | MOTM awards: 4 (Rating: 7.22)

Sterling wasn't at his best in 2020/21 but still managed to score nine times and assist 10 goals in the Premier League.

12. Raphinha | MOTM awards: 4 (Rating: 7.22)

Raphinha was one of the best signings of the season.

11. Gareth Bale | MOTM awards: 4 (Rating: 7.30)

Bale only played 923 minutes in the Premier League this season but still ended up with four Man of the Match awards.

10. Riyad Mahrez | MOTM awards: 4 (Rating: 7.31)

Mahrez was a key figure as Man City cruised to the Premier League title.

9. Mason Mount | MOTM awards: 4 (Rating: 7.33)

Mount was brilliant for Chelsea as they clinched a top four spot.

8. Jack Grealish | MOTM awards: 4 (Rating: 7.56)

Grealish managed 18 goal contributions in 26 games. Aston Villa weren't the same when he suffered a shin injury.

7. Allan Saint-Maximin | MOTM awards: 5 (Rating: 7.12)

The Frenchman is one of the Premier League's most entertaining players. Newcastle may have struggled to stave off relegation without him.

6. Nick Pope | MOTM awards: 6 (Rating: 6.86)

Pope has cemented himself as one of the best goalkeepers in England over the past few years.

5. Tomas Soucek | MOTM awards: 6 (Rating: 7.36)

The West Ham star scored 10 goals as he played every minute of the Premier League campaign.

Read More - Jack Grealish: Latest transfer rumours, news, gossip and more

Jack Grealish to Man City | Arsenal open talks with Wolves over Ruben Neves deal | The Football Terrace

4. Bruno Fernandes | MOTM awards: 6 (Rating: 7.43)

Fernandes contributed directly to 32 goals in England's top tier in 2020/21. Ridiculous numbers for a midfielder.

3. Sadio Mané | MOTM awards: 7 (Rating: 7.33)

Mane, by his own admission, wasn't at his best in 2020/21. He still managed seven Man of the Match awards.

2. Kevin De Bruyne | MOTM awards: 8 (Rating: 7.65)

The PFA Player of the Year managed eight Man of the Match awards despite missing 13 games.

1. Harry Kane | MOTM awards: 13 (Rating 7.79)

Kane was in a league of his own in 2020/21. He led the league in goals (23) and assists (14).

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

News Now - Sport News