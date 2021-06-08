England's opening Euro 2020 game is just four days away.

The Three Lions will play Croatia at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Gareth Southgate's side will be looking to avenge their World Cup semi-final defeat to Vatreni in 2018.

But who should be the eleven players chosen to start in the Group D clash?

Southgate has a wealth of talent to choose from and he certainly has a selection headache.

BBC Sport asked their readers to vote for their XI for the game.

275,000 fans got involved and you can view the XI that England fans want to start against Croatia below...

GK: Dean Henderson

Jordan Pickford looks almost certain to start but England fans think that Henderson should be given the nod instead.

LB: Luke Shaw

Shaw has had a terrific season with Man United. He edges out Ben Chilwell.

CB: Harry Maguire

England fans want Maguire to start against Croatia but it's looking highly unlikely due to the injury he suffered last month.

CB: John Stones

Stones was out-of-favour at Man City at the start of the year but performed to a very high level when given his chance.

RB: Kyle Walker

Walker finished with 35.31% of the vote, just higher than Reece James.

CM: Phil Foden

The City wonderkid contributed directly to 26 goals in 50 games this season. He has to start.

CM: Mason Mount

Mount has made his place almost assured after a fantastic season which saw him help Chelsea to the Champions League title.

LW: Jack Grealish

More than 100,000 fans selected Grealish in their side. He's virtually unplayable on his day.

RW: Jadon Sancho

The exciting winger had a very strong finish to the season with Dortmund.

ST: Harry Kane

The first name on the team sheet. England have a very good chance of winning the tournament if Kane plays to the best of his ability.

Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford are among the big names that missed out on a place in the side.

