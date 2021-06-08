Euro 2020 kicks off on Friday - or perhaps it’s already well underway by the time you read this - and it feels a bit like Christmas Eve for football fans.

There’s nothing quite like a major international tournament, is there?

And following a 12-month delay, all of us are salivating at the prospect of watching wall-to-wall international football between June 11-July 11.

In the build-up to the tournament, UEFA have published a guide explaining how to pronounce various players’ names correctly.

Most of the 24 national teams feature - although England don’t because, UEFA say, the names of Gareth Southgate’s stars are “all pretty simple”.

It turns out that we’ve all been saying the names of certain players incorrectly throughout their entire careers.

For example, did you know that the Portuguese defender Pepe is pronounced ‘Pep’ (like Guardiola) and not ‘Pep-eh’?

His international teammates Bruno Fernandes (‘Fur-nandsh’) and Ruben Neves (’Nevsh’) also rarely receive the correct pronunciations on their names by football fans in the UK.

Let’s have a closer look at the guide in full…

Austria

UEFA: “Basic German-language rules apply – note that an umlauted 'ä', 'ö' or 'ü' sounds something similar to 'ae', 'oe', 'ue' in English.”

Stefan Lainer – Liner

Philipp Lienhart – Leen-hart

Alessandro Schöpf – Sherpf

Karim Onisiwo – Onni-see-vo

Sasa Kalajdzic – Sasha Kal-ide-jitch

Belgium

UEFA: “Some names are pronounced the Flemish way, and some the French way.”

Toby Alderweireld – Al-der-way-reld

Michy Batshuayi – Bat-shoe-a-yi

Timothy Castagne – Cast-an-yer

Thibaut Courtois – Tee-bo Cor-twa

Thomas Meunier – Muh-nee-ay

Simon Mignolet – Min-yo-let

Thomas Vermaelen – Ver-mah-len

Croatia

UEFA: "Basic rules: 'š' is a 'sh', 'č' and 'ć' are a bit like an English 'ch', and 'j' approximates to an English ‘y’.”

Milan Badelj – Bad-el-ee

Luka Ivanušec – Eevan-oo-shets

Mislav Oršić – Orsh-itch

Šime Vrsaljko – Shi-may Ver-sal-ee-ko

Czech Republic

UEFA: “Accents on vowels indicate where the pronunciation should be stressed (so ‘Tomáš’ is more like ‘Tom-aash’ for English speakers). An 'š' is a 'sh', a 'č' is a 'ch', but 'c' is more like a 'ts'. And 'ř' is a bit like 'rj' in English.”

Jan Bořil – Yan Borjil

Ondřej Čelůstka – Ondjay Chell-oost-ka

Adam Hložek – H-lozhek

Tomáš Holeš – Hollesh

Pavel Kadeřábek – Kadder-jah-beck

Aleš Matějů – Alesh Mattay-oo

Jiří Pavlenka – Yeer-zhee

Jakub Pešek – Pesheck

Petr Ševčík – Shev-cheek

Tomáš Vaclík – Vatz-leek

Denmark

UEFA: “That ‘æ’ character is widely misunderstood among English speakers, while a ‘g’ tends to be much softer than it looks.”

Simon Kjær – Care

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Hoy-byer

Jonas Lössl – Yo-nass Lussel

Joakim Mæhle – May-leh

Frederik Rønnow – Rern-oh

Finland

UEFA: “Vowels and accents can make a language more treacherous than it first appears (a Finnish ‘ä’ sounds much like the English ‘a’ in ‘hat’).”

Nikolai Alho – Arl-hoh

Paulus Arajuuri – Ara-yoo-ree

Jasin Assehnoun – Asser-known

Nicholas Hämäläinen – Hama-lay-nen

Lukas Hradecky – Lukash Radetski

Juhani Ojala – O-yalla

Teemu Pukki – Pooky

Sauli Väisänen – Vay-san-en

France

UEFA: “The vowels often confound English speakers. So do the consonants.”

Lucas Digne – Loo-cah Dee-nyuh

Olivier Giroud – Ol-iv-ee-eh Ji-roo

Antoine Griezmann – On-twan Gree-ez-man

N'Golo Kanté – N-go-lo Kon-tay

Clément Lenglet – Long-lay

Steve Mandanda – Stev Mon-don-dah

Mike Meignan – Mane-yoh

Marcus Thuram – Too-ram

Germany

UEFA: “An umlaut on 'ä', 'ö' or 'ü' is comparable to 'ae', 'oe', 'ue' in English. Note: Joshua Kimmich – 'ich' as in "ich bin ein Berliner" rather than Baby You're A Rich Man.”

Manuel Neuer – Noy-ah

İlkay Gündoğan – Eel-kay Goon-doe-wan

Emre Can – Jan

Joshua Kimmich – Kim-ikh

Hungary

UEFA: “One of the few European languages that do not belong to the Indo-European group, Hungarian is not as percussive-sounding as it looks.”

Tamás Cseri – Tom-ash Cherry

Dénes Dibusz – Day-nesh Di-boos

Péter Gulácsi – Pay-ter Goo-lat-chi

Ákos Kecskés – Ah-kosh Ketch-kay-sh

Gergő Lovrencsics – Ger-gur Lov-ren-chitch

Ádám Nagy – Nah-dge

Szabolcs Schön – Saw-bolch Shern

Attila Szalai – Saw-law-ee

Italy

UEFA: “The commonly-made mistake is to pronounce a 'ch' like an English 'ch' – it is more like a 'k'. Lorenzo Insigne is a tough one to get spot on – linguists may note that his 'gn' works like a Spanish ‘ñ’.”

Federico Bernardeschi – Ber-nar-desk-ee

Giorgio Chiellini – Jor-joe Key-eh-lean-ee

Federico Chiesa – Kee-ay-sah

Alessio Cragno – Cran-yo

Lorenzo Insigne – In-sin-yuh

Netherlands

UEFA: “The gg sound is like the Scottish 'loch'. The ‘ij’ doesn’t have a direct English equivalent, but is softer than the 'i' sound in 'fine' (and more like the Scottish 'aye', or 'why'). The 'ou' is more pronounced than the English 'out' – it’s like 'ah-ou' run together; so think of the 'ow' when you bang your elbow on a doorframe.”

Steven Bergwijn – Stay-ven Berugg-why-n

Matthijs de Ligt – Mat-ice Dull-icht

Marten de Roon – Der-own

Stefan de Vrij – Stay-fon Duh-fray

Quincy Promes – Pro-mess

Donny van de Beek – Fun der-bake

Wout Weghorst – Vowt Vegg-horst

Georginio Wijnaldum – Why-naldum

Owen Wijndal – Whyne-dal

North Macedonia

UEFA: “North Macedonian names are transliterated from the Cyrillic alphabet so the hard work should have been done for you, but there are a few hazardous ones out there.”

Visar Musliu – Moos-lyoo

Vlatko Stojanovski – Stoyan-ovski

Aleksandar Trajkovski – Try-kovski

Ivan Trickovski – Tritch-kovski

Poland

UEFA: “Polish is a much softer-sounding language than all the 'k's and 'z's would suggest. A 'Ł' or 'ł' is rather like an English 'w', while the subscript accent on an 'ę' or an 'ą' subtly adds an 'n' to the vowel.”

Bartosz Bereszyński – Berresh-in-skee

Paweł Dawidowicz – Dav-id-ov-itch

Łukasz Fabiański – Woo-cash Fab-yan-ski

Kamil Jóźwiak – Yoz-vee-ak

Tomasz Kędziora – Kend-zyor-a

Dawid Kownacki – Kov-nats-kee

Kacper Kozłowski – Kos-lov-skee

Robert Lewandowski – Lev-and-ov-ski

Kamil Piątkowski – Pyont-kov-skee

Przemysław Płacheta – Pwa-shetta

Tymoteusz Puchacz – Pook-atch

Jakub Świerczok – Shfair-chock

Wojciech Szczęsny – Voy-chekh Sh-chen-sni

Portugal

UEFA: “Contrary to what most English speakers imagine, Portuguese sounds very different to Spanish. The 'r' at the start of Rui or Renato is a little bit like a rolled 'r' in French. The second vowels in 'Lopes' and 'Neves' get squashed down into a 'sh' – e.g. Lopsh, Nevsh.”

Anthony Lopes – Lopsh

Bruno Fernandes – Fur-nandsh

Diogo Jota – Dee-ohg Zhotta

Gonçalo Guedes – Gon-sarlo Gair-diss

Raphael Guerreiro – Ge-ray-ro

João Félix – Joo-wow Fay-lix

João Moutinho – Joo-wow Mo-teen-oo

João Palhinha – Joo-wow Pal-een-a

Pedro Gonçalves – Gon-salvsh

Pepe – Pep (not 'Pep-eh')

Rúben Neves – Nevsh

Russia

UEFA: “Vowel sounds and the way they are stressed present the biggest challenges for English speakers, with common first names often not sounding exactly like their transcribed equivalents – hence Igor = Igar, Roman = Raman, Denis = Dinis, Oleg = Aleg.”

Igor Diveev – Div-ay-ev

Artem Dzyuba – Jooba

Scotland

UEFA: “Most native English speakers will be on safe ground.”

Jon McLaughlin – Mick-lock-lin

Kieran Tierney – Teer-ni

Slovakia

UEFA: “Rules similar to Czech: an 'š' is a 'sh', a 'č' is a 'ch', but a 'c' is more like a 'ts'. Meanwhile, 'Ď' – with its superscript accent – sounds something like the 'dg' in 'hedge’.”

Michal Ďuriš – Djoo-rish

Marek Hamšík – Ham-sheek

Patrik Hrošovský – Hroshov-skee

Tomáš Hubočan – Hoo-bo-chan

Dušan Kuciak – Koo-tsee-ack

Juraj Kucka – Koots-ka

Milan Škriniar – Shkrin-ee-ar

Dávid Strelec – Strell-ets

Spain

UEFA: “Getting it right is tough for the uninitiated, but the following pronunciations may get you a bit closer. César Azpilicueta's Chelsea team-mates famously nicknamed him 'Dave' to avoid the difficulty of saying his surname.”

César Azpilicueta – Ath-pili-coo-et-a

Sergio Busquets – Boo-skets

David de Gea – De-hay-eh

Diego and Marcos Llorente – Lorentay

Sweden

UEFA: “That ‘g’ at the end of surnames sounds a lot like an English ‘y’; the 'j' also sounds like a 'y', while the first 'o' in many surnames is pronounced more akin to a 'u'. Where there's an 'rs' combo, it is an English 'sh’.”

Marcus Berg – Berry

Emil Forsberg – Fosh-berry

Sebastian Larsson – La-shon

Victor Lindelöf – Lin-de-love

Robin Olsen – Ul-sen

Mattias Svanberg – Svan-berry

Switzerland

UEFA: “In addition to Switzerland's mix of native languages – French, Swiss German and Italian – the prominence of players with Albanian, Kosovar and Turkish roots makes things even more exciting.”

Eray Cömert – Jo-mert

Breel Embolo – Brail

Becir Omeragic – Bess-eer Omer-adjitch

Fabian Schär – Share

Xherdan Shaqiri – Jer-dan Sha-chee-ree

Granit Xhaka – Jakka

Turkey

UEFA: “Umlauts do a similar job as in the Germanic languages, making an 'ş' a little like an English 'sh' and a 'c' more like a 'j'. The problem characters are the 'ğ' and the dotless 'ı' – both of which are very subtle sounds.”

Kerem Aktürkoğlu – Actur-koch-loo

Altay Bayındır – Baynder

Uğurcan Çakır – Ooroojan Chak-r

Hakan Çalhanoğlu – Chalha-no-loo

Zeki Çelik – Cheleek

Halil İbrahim Dervişoğlu – Darvish-oh-loo

İrfan Can Kahveci – Car-vay-jee

Efecan Karaca – Efferjan Karaja

Orkun Kökçü – Kerk-choo

Çağlar Söyüncü – Cha-la Ser-yoon-choo

Yusuf Yazıcı – Yaz-idger

Ukraine

UEFA: “Transcribed – like Russian – from the Cyrillic alphabet, Ukrainian is notably easier to pronounce. Names largely sound like they look in print. The number of 'y's might throw some English speakers, so it's worth noting that they can generally be treated as English 'i's. An 'iy' is approximately the same as an English 'ee' – hence 'Andriy' = 'Und-ree’.”

Heorhii Sudakov – Georgie

Viktor Tsygankov – Zee-gan-kov

Wales

UEFA: “Mostly straightforward, but just in case …”

Chris Mepham – Mepp-um

Very interesting!

Commentators will no doubt be swatting up as we speak, while you can impress your mates down the pub this summer with your best impression of Çağlar Söyüncü (‘Cha-la Ser-yoon-choo’).

Euro 2020 predictions - (The Football Terrace)

1 of 20 Who is this scoring a penalty for Italy against Joe Hart? Daniele De Rossi Antonio Cassano Thiago Motta Andrea Pirlo

News Now - Sport News