Tottenham transfer rumours: Spurs eye move for Serie A ace

Tottenham are interested in signing Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny this summer, according to Tuttosport.

What's the latest transfer news involving Szczesny?

Juventus are believed to be monitoring Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose contract at AC Milan is set to expire at the end of the month.

If they are able to land Donnarumma, this could leave Szczesny surplus to requirements at Juventus, which may lead to him departing Turin in the coming months.

Spurs are reportedly keeping tabs on Szczesny's situation, and could make a move for him when the transfer window opens.

Are there other clubs interested in signing Szczesny?

Two of Tottenham's biggest rivals are also understood to be keeping an eye on Szczesny. Arsenal and Chelsea admire the 31-year-old, and may be prepared to battle with Spurs for his signature. Szczesny previously made 181 appearances for the Gunners when he was on the club's books between 2008 and 2015.

There could also be an option for the Polish shot-stopper to remain in Serie A, as Jose Mourinho is reportedly considering trying to bring him over to Roma ahead of next season.

What were Szczesny's stats this season?

Juventus endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign, as they failed to win the league for the first time since 2011. However, they did still add two pieces of silverware to their trophy cabinet by winning the Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia.

The 52-cap international made 30 Serie A appearances, and conceded just 32 goals, ensuring that Juventus had the second-best defensive record in the league, behind champions Inter Milan.

He featured in 38 games in all competitions, and kept eight clean sheets.

Would Szczesny joining Spurs spell the end for Hugo Lloris?

Lloris has spent the last nine years in north London, making 373 appearances along the way. However, if Szczesny does move to Tottenham, it could signify that Lloris' time at the club may be coming to an end.

When looking at this season's statistics, Lloris actually holds the edge over Szczesny in a couple of significant categories. According to FbRef, Lloris' save percentage in 2020/21 was up at 75.7%, while Szczesny's was down at 70.5%, plus the Frenchman also had a far more impressive clean sheet percentage (31.6% to 16.7%).

However, Lloris is three years older than Szczesny, and it has previously been reported that he has snubbed a contract extension at Spurs, with his £100,000-a-week deal currently set to end next summer.

This suggests that he is already considering his future, and if Szczesny returned to the Premier League, this could act as a final confirmation to Lloris that it is time to move elsewhere for the final years of his career rather than risk playing second fiddle to the former Arsenal man next term.

