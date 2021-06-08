Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Phil Foden is one of the most gifted English footballers to emerge in years.

Famously described by his Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as the “most, most, most talented player I have ever seen in my career as a manager”, the 21-year-old is now gearing up for his first major international tournament at senior level.

Foden, who inspired England to glory at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017, is expected to be named in Gareth Southgate’s starting line-up for the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 opener against Croatia this Sunday.

But will the classy midfielder look a little different this summer?

A photo was posted on social media late on Sunday night which appears to show Foden getting his hair dyed.

We’re all used to seeing Foden with a pretty standard haircut but it seems he’s about to transform his barnet ahead of England’s Euro 2020 campaign.

Is Foden about to look like Gazza at Euro '96?

Some England fans are now expecting to see Foden go full Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne at Euro ’96 this summer.

Gazza famously had bleach blonde hair during the much-loved tournament 25 years ago and scored one of England’s most famous goals of all time against Scotland in the second group game.

Coincidentally, England face Scotland again in the second group game at Euro 2020.

Is a bleach-blonde Foden about to drop a Gazza-esque masterclass against Steve Clark’s side on June 18?

Images of Foden’s new hairstyle are yet to emerge, although it’s safe to assume they’ll be shared across social media as soon as they do.

After their games against Croatia and Scotland, England then face the Czech Republic on June 22.

All three of their Group D matches will be played at Wembley.

Will England win Euro 2020?

The bookmakers currently rate England as the second-favourites to win Euro 2020 behind world champions France.

Southgate’s side reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup but haven’t participated in a major international tournament final since winning the World Cup back in 1966.

With players like Foden in their ranks, however, England will surely be a force to be reckoned with over the forthcoming weeks.

