The build to this month's Hell in a Cell PPV continued on Monday Night RAW this week.

It was a chaotic night, with new title challengers confirmed in The ThunderDome, while Shayna Baszler faced the full force of Alexa Bliss and her psychotic doll Lily.

Bobby Lashley also raised the odds for Drew McIntyre as they signed their WWE Championship match contract ahead of Hell in a Cell.

So let's get down to business. Check out the full results from RAW below.

The Viking Raiders win Over the Top Rope Battle Royal

Chaos ruled from the start, as AJ Styles & Omos called out their potential challengers and even incited a late entry from John Morrison.

Riddle & Randy Orton got the action started with a flurry of RKOs and the strength of MACE & T-BAR controlled stretches of the match.

As the dust began to settle between The New Day and RK-Bro, The Viking Raiders sprang into action and overpowered The Viper to lock up the coveted title opportunity.

Jaxson Ryker def. Elias via count-out

Elias once again reiterated that he’s completely done dealing with his former tag team partner, and the new-look Jaxson Ryker responded with a vicious pummeling to return the favor.

Ryker carried over the aggression into the ring, and as the assault overwhelmed Elias, the chart-topping performer headed up the ramp setting up the count-out finish.

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre raise stakes for WWE Hell in a Cell clash

With a contract signing set to take place, Bobby Lashley left Drew McIntyre waiting in the ring for The All Mighty Champion.

When the imposing titleholder finally emerged fashionably late, Lashley and MVP raised the stakes by letting The Scottish Warrior know this would be his final opportunity at the champion’s title.

McIntyre eagerly accepted but countered with a proposal to meet inside Hell in a Cell without the possibility of interference. The Scottish Warrior put the exclamation point on the signing by crashing his sword thunderously through the table.

Ricochet vs. Humberto Carrillo ends in double count-out

An irritated and bruised United States Champion sat ringside, as he watched as the showdown between Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo decided his next challenger.

Both competitors The high-flyers were both grounded by a jaw-dropping Spanish Fly from Ricochet that resulted in a double count-out of both competitors which incited a cackle from Sheamus.

Jeff Hardy def. Cedric Alexander

New school swagger met old school savvy in a matchup between Cedric Alexander and Jeff Hardy.

Alexander showed off flashy moves and unbridle brutality, but The Charismatic Enigma served up humble pie with a signature Swanton Bomb to make a big-time statement.

Nikki Cross & Asuka def. Rhea Ripley & Charlotte Flair

The ongoing game of cat-and-mouse with Nikki Cross prompted a strange alliance between WWE Hell in a Cell opponents Rhea Ripley & Charlotte Flair.

Asuka brought her own scores to settle, and The Queen and The Nightmare were often more preoccupied with proving a point to each other.

One small spark and the partnership between Ripley and Flair combusted, as The Queen landed a Natural Selection among the frenzy and Cross slid in for the pin to usher in the celebration with The Empress of Tomorrow.

Mansoor def. Drew Gulak

Mustafa Ali offered words of advice to Mansoor, as he awaited a new challenge in his upstart red brand run. Drew Gulak offered an clinical challenge for the newcomer, but an underhanded roll-up was met with a quick reversal from Mansoor who scored his first Raw victory.

Kofi Kingston def. Riddle

The ongoing rivalry between The New Day and RK-Bro hit new heights as the two teams brawled throughout the Tag Team Battle Royal earlier in the night.

Kofi Kingston looked to prove a personal point by challenging Riddle, and The Original Bro was spurred on by the presence of his good friend Randy at ringside. In the waning moments it appeared Riddle was in control as Orton coaxed him on to finish off his opponent. As The Original Bro looked to channel The Legend Killer, Kingston dodged an RKO and unleashed a Trouble in Paradise to claim the win.

Shayna Baszler makes a shocking trip to “Alexa’s Playground”

Despite a warning from Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler had no reservations walking into the twisted world of “Alexa’s Playground.”

The Queen of Spades was unapologetic in her visit and disturbed Alexa Bliss with her destructive actions and fierce stomp to the face of her doll Lilly.

As Baszler walked up the ramp, fire surrounded her and Lilly’s presence was impossible to shake no matter where she turned backstage.

WWE continues to build to Hell in a Cell this week with Friday Night SmackDown, airing live in the UK on BT Sport.

