Roman Reigns is set for a huge summer in WWE.

There's no doubt that he's the biggest star in sports entertainment right now - and he has been ever since returning at SummerSlam last year.

With that in mind, he'll need a main event storyline heading into the Biggest Party of the Summer this time around.

According to a report from WrestlingNews, WWE are indeed planning him just that.

"Obviously, the plan is to build Roman up so fans see him as being on the level of Cena and Rock," a source from inside the company told the website.

Interestingly, it's not just going to be Roman in the main event, as WWE have big plans for The Usos too.

"This is also about making Jimmy and Jey look strong and we will get there by SummerSlam. This will be a tight-knit unit in a few months."

A tight-knit family stable running SmackDown for the foreseeable? Sign us up.

It really does sound like huge things are coming for The Usos, but right now, they're not exactly on the same page.

Jimmy and Jey had two opportunities to dethrone the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey & Dominik Mysterio last week, but they came up short.

Arguably, that was through no fault of their own. In the first instance, the referee wrongly counted a three count after Jimmy raised his shoulders during a pin attempt.

In the rematch, The Usos barely had time to lay a glove on their opponents before Reigns interrupted and decimated the Mysterios.

WWE's reported plan will likely see Jimmy and Jey capture the tag team titles at some point later this summer, to stand alongside Roman with the gold in a dominant stable.

Right now, it seems that we're pretty far away from that scenario, so it will certainly be interesting to see how things unfold over the coming months.

