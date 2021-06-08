British boxing legend Ricky Hatton has been hugely critical of the recently-concluded fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

The latter two took part in an exhibition match in Miami Gardens that was named "Bragging Rights" on Sunday evening, much to the distain and disgust of many in the world of boxing.

The fight started with Mayweather playing defensively for the opening six minutes before changing gears as the fight went on.

However, Paul lasted the entire eight rounds despite being visibly exhausted during the latter stages. While there wasn't an official winner, Mayweather seemed to be the better of the two by a considerable distance... no shock there then.

Following the bout, 'Money' did have a few words of praise for his counterpart, saying: "He's better than I thought he was. As far as with the big guys, the heavyweights? It's going to be hard. But he's a tough, rough competitor."

The fight generated a lot of revenue, with reports claiming that Mayweather will earn a staggering £70 million for taking part.

However, Hatton, who lost to the former Olympic bronze medallist back in 2007, was far from pleased with the fight, claiming that it wasn't good for the sport.

The 42-year-old, who won 45 of his 48 bouts during his professional career, wrote on Instagram: "WTF was all this about? What happened to the days where fighters would put their lives on the line to try be the best and at least fight the best.

"Now we have fighters calling out YouTubers as that’s where the most money is these days due to the social media world we live in???

"I can live with an exhibition like Mike (Tyson) and Roy (Jones) did between two legends of our sport, but the greatest fighter of all time, who has only recently retired, against somebody who’s only there because of how many followers he has and not because of who he’s previously beat???

"Money is important that’s why we went from the amateurs and turned pro. But these days money seems more important than the legacy. Floyd and Logan, hey everyman to their own. Good luck to both. My personal opinion that was s*** for boxing."

1 of 18 The Ultimate Floyd Mayweather Quiz: What his his nickname? 'Money' 'Big Bucks' 'Cash' 'Rich Kid'

Nowadays, YouTubers entering boxing and challenging some of the sport's heavyweights isn't something unusual, and there's a good chance that we could see this being a trend.

Paul fought Mayweather this weekend and a couple of months later, his brother Jake takes on former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Hatton seems to be far from fond with the prospect, but there have been many who seem to have no problem with it.

Not very long back, Mike Tyson opined that YouTubers entering boxing was saving the sport from UFC's dominance.

In the end, it's "to each their own," and while Hatton may not like it, there will be many more exhibition fights of YouTubers taking on big names in boxing.

News Now - Sport News