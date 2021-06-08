Boxing legend Mike Tyson was surprised by Logan Paul’s spirited performance against Floyd Mayweather over the weekend.

Paul went the distance against the unbeaten former five-weight world champion during an eight-round exhibition bout at Miami’s Hard Rock stadium.

Mayweather, one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers in history, dominated the pay-per-view event but was unable to land a knockout blow on the YouTuber.

In the aftermath of the fight, Mayweather admitted that he had underestimated Paul, calling the 26-year-old "a great young fighter, strong, tough" and saying "he's better than I thought he was".

Tyson was equally surprised after writing off Paul’s chances prior to the controversial bout.

The 54-year-old said: “Floyd’s gonna beat his f***ing a**” while appearing on the YouTube star’s podcast earlier this year.

Logan Paul: Mike Tyson was wrong about me

After going the distance with Mayweather, Paul said in his post-fight press conference: “I made a list of everyone who said I’d lose this fight.

“I made a list of everyone who said Floyd was gonna dictate exactly how it went.

“I’m posting it, you’re all f***ed.

“Mike Tyson’s on it. I love Mike Tyson, but he’s on it.

“He told me on my own podcast, ‘Floyd’s gonna beat his f***ing a**.’

“That’s what he said. Floyd didn’t beat my f***ing a** Mike!”

Mike Tyson sends tweet to Logan Paul

Tyson responded by congratulating Paul for his performance via Twitter.

Iron Mike tweeted: “So @LoganPaul congrats you beat the odds and went 8 rounds with a legend. Now get my product @CopperGel to ease that next day pain.”

Mike Tyson names next opponent for Logan Paul

Speaking to former boxer Zab Judah on Instagram Live (per TMZ Sports) on Monday, Tyson named the opponent he would like to see Paul face next.

"I'm trying to get Logan Paul to fight Badou Jack," he said. "I wanna see what he says about that."

Jack, 37, sealed a 24th career victory over Dervin Colina on the Paul vs Mayweather undercard and previously held the WBC super-middleweight title.

"Yeah, that's a real fight now,” Judah said. “He fights Badou Jack, Logan Paul is gonna be in a big fight.

"That's a whole different fight. You fight that guy, Badou is gonna give you a fight. Badou coming to fight! That's all Badou do is fight!"

Badou Jack responds to Tyson's Logan Paul suggestion

Jack, after hearing Tyson's suggestion, posted the following tweet...

However, many are concerned that Paul - and other YouTubers - are putting themselves in significant danger each time they step into the ring.

Boxing purists have also voiced their criticism of events like Sunday’s between Paul and Mayweather, claiming it tarnishes the sport’s reputation.

