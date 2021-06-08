Black Ops Cold War Season 4: New Scorestreaks Revealed

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 4 is on its way and gaming fans will be wanting to know what new scorestreaks will be added to the game.

We are typically treated to new maps, fresh weapons and new operators to play with. Scorestreaks are also a huge part of multiplayer so new scorestreaks will be something that the gaming community would love.

As always the release date is always immediately after the last season ends. The Season 3 Battle Pass is set to end around June 15, meaning Season 4 will begin on either June 16 or June 17.

What is also great about a new season release is the fact that it keeps fans invested in games that now span for years.

Will New Scorestreaks be coming to Season 4?

What was interesting about the last season was that they brought the ‘Strafe Run’ killstreak into the game, and after doing that, fans will want more scorestreaks to be brought into Season 4.

However, we currently do not know if any other scorestreaks will be coming into the game for the new season. When we do know this information, we will provide you with all the updates here.

What is interesting about scorestreaks is the fact that with Black Ops Cold War being set in the 1980s, the killstreaks have to stay in that era, so it is pretty hard to predict what scorestreaks will come next.

With the new season only a week or so away, the gaming community won’t have to wait too much longer to find out what new content comes from Season 4.

