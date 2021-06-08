Deiveson Figueiredo is 'confident' he will knock out Brandon Moreno in their hotly-anticipated flyweight world title rematch.

The pair's first meeting in December 2020 ended in a controversial majority-decision draw after five rounds of non-stop action, a result that satisfied neither fighter but left both with their reputation intact.

And now Figuereido (20-1-1) has the chance to exact revenge on June 12 when they meet in the co-main event of UFC 263 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Although he retained his title, the UFC flyweight champion was left frustrated by the judges' scorecards, as he believes he did enough to win the first bout.

"I didn’t see it as a draw," Figueiredo said to MMA Junkie. “I won that fight, despite everything that happened.

"From Friday to Saturday, I had an intestinal illness. I didn’t sleep at all. I went to the hospital twice.

"The second time I went to the hospital, I checked in at 8 p.m. I was released at 4 a.m. It was a painful ordeal.

"Even though I was sick, I won that fight."

1 of 20 Can you get 20/20 on our random UFC fighters quiz? We doubt it... BJ Penn Callan Potter Jens Pulver Ross Pearson

Figuereido, who has now made a full recovery, said he expects fireworks when the two meet again.

“Now that I’m healthy, I’ll show the real me,” he added. “I’m confident I’ll knock Brandon out.

"This second time around, I’ll be able to show how much I’ve evolved.

"I had a complete training camp – almost four months. We studied him very well.

"I’m going to show him that I’m the true owner of the championship belt.

"I’m going to put on a show. I’ll be showing the world that I’m the rightful owner of the UFC flyweight belt."

Read more: Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori trade insults ahead of UFC championship clash

News Now - Sport News