Hell in a Cell is less than two weeks away and the build to June's PPV event is certainly hotting up.

So far, three matches have been officially confirmed by WWE.

Bianca Belair will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley, while Rhea Ripley will put the RAW Women's Title on the line against Charlotte Flair.

In what could be the main event match, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre will clash over the WWE Championship.

Already, the card for Hell in a Cell looks pretty stacked. But according to reports, it's about to get even bigger.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has confirmed that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his belt against Rey Mysterio at the event.

The seeds for a bout between the pair were planted on SmackDown last week, when The Tribal Chief interfered in the Blue Brand's Tag Team Championship match.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio were defending their belts against The Usos in the main event last Friday - for the second time that evening.

Before the challengers could even lay a glove on their opponents, Roman made his way down to the ring to decimate the Mysterio's.

He beat the hell out of Rey, before locking his son Dominik in the Guillotine submission.

It seems then, that Mysterio will have a chance to get some revenge at Hell in a Cell. While the match is yet to be officially confirmed, it will almost certainly be made in the next few weeks.

Fans will no doubt be excited to see Rey back in a world championship bout. But it also means he probably won't be defending the tag team titles alongside his son on the same night.

Interestingly, further reports speculate that the pair will indeed be dropping the gold to The Usos down the line, with WWE's plan seeing those two finally join forces with Roman to dominate SmackDown.

It looks like we'll have to wait a little longer to see that, but Reigns vs Mysterio at Hell in a Cell is certainly going to be exciting.

