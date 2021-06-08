FIFA 21: EA provide possible Euro 2020 Ultimate Team hint after Instagram reveal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With FIFA 21 Team of the Week drawn to a close for the 2020/21 campaign, EA Sports may have provided a hint in terms of what to expect next.

The American gaming organisation brought the seven-day feature to a close in light of many of the top leagues around the world closing its doors for a few months, with Euro 2020 just around the corner.

For the first time in its history, the European Championships will take place across several capital cities to celebrate its 60th anniversary, which has been delayed for 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That being said, Goal reported back in May that FIFA 21 will not contain any official licensing for the tournament, due to the exclusive deal that Konami already has in place for their game, Pro Evolution Soccer (PES 2021).

Despite these inconvenient limitations for EA, this does not stop them from adding more content to their Ultimate Team section of the game, which continues to grow at a rate of knots.

We got a hint of exactly this regarding one of their latest posts on their Instagram story, which was an announcement of their Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) squad for the famous Copa Libertadores, which is the South American equivalent to the Euros.

As you can see, these are attractive looking cards with some insane stats attached to some of these standout players, which makes us believe that they may do the same for the Euros.

With some of the world's top players such as Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne taking part, we can only imagine what sort of mind-boggling cards will be on offer if those three players perform well during their first three respective games.

Exciting times ahead for Ultimate Team.

