Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Your Father's Day just got a little bit nicer.

WWE Hall of Famer and 'Hardcore Legend' Mick Foley will be 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin’s guest on the next episode of The Broken Skull Sessions.

The episode streams on Sunday, June 20, exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else, on the same day as this month's Hell in a Cell PPV.

As one of the pioneers of the now infamous match, Foley will certainly have a lot to discuss as the event returns.

He will surely call back to the night Mankind and The Undertaker changed sports-entertainment forever by competing inside Hell in a Cell at King of the Ring 1998.

Whether it was as Mankind, the groovy Dude Love or the extreme daredevil Cactus Jack, 'Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy' has a treasure trove of memorable moments from throughout his career to relive with his one-time co-Tag Team Champion, Stone Cold.

Don’t miss what promises to be a riveting conversation between two legends on the next episode of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, premiering June 20 on WWE Network and Peacock.

News Now - Sport News