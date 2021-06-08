The exhibition fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul caused a crash in Showtime servers this past weekend.

The two locked horns on Sunday night at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, and the PPV sales numbers have now been revealed.

Mayweather started off defensively in the fight, but went on the offensive soon after. Paul, meanwhile, had some good moments during the fight, especially in the second round, but eventually seemed exhausted during the latter stages.

However, the 26-year-old surprisingly managed to last all eight rounds.

While there wasn't an official winner, Mayweather looked the better out of the two, as expected given their history and experience in the boxing ring, with ESPN going 78-74 in his favour.

The demand for the fight billed as "Bragging Rights" was so high that it saw servers crash with many facing PPV outages.

However, despite this, it did fairly well on PPV, generating around 600,000-650,000 buys in the US alone, according to noted American journalist Dave Meltzer.

The fight taking place on a Sunday, and the fact that no major sporting events were being held at the same time, was a major financial boost.

While the streaming numbers haven't been fully revealed, given the massive demand for the fight, it's fair to say that it did pretty well on all platforms. It wasn't the most entertaining one, though, with the crowd booing at times, wanting to see a knockout.

While his fight this weekend did not have as many PPV sales as previous ones, against the likes of Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor, there are still reports claiming that Mayweather could earn a whopping £70 million for taking part.

Following the fight, 'Money' had a few words of praise for Paul, claiming: "He's better than I thought he was. As far as with the big guys, the heavyweights? It's going to be hard. But he's a tough, rough competitor."

1 of 18 The Ultimate Floyd Mayweather Quiz: What his his nickname? 'Money' 'Big Bucks' 'Cash' 'Rich Kid'

It will be interesting to see if the two take on one another in the ring again, but if that happens, the Showtime servers better beware.

News Now - Sport News