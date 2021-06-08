Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: New Trailer and Name Announced

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is finally here and alongside the name of the season being announced, a trailer has been revealed.

The new season has replaced the primal theme and it is now an Alien theme; something which many leaks revealed weeks ago.

This has excited many fans and they are thoroughly excited to start playing the new game, including huge British YouTuber Ali-A.

With the new season now underway, gaming fans can see all the new content down below.

Fortnite Season 7 Name Announced

The name of the Season has been announced as ‘Alien Invasion’ and this is an intriguing name as it insinuates the map could be attacked by aliens and changed for the long term.

Fortnite Trailer Revealed

Season 7 has brought bunch of fresh content like weapons, skins and possible map changes, so you can understand why many are excited for its arrival.

What was great to see in the trailer was the fact that it teased some of TV’s great characters, who will appear as skins in the game. Some of the big characters we saw were Rick from Rick and Morty, and Clark Kent, A.K.A Superman.

As always, a trailer comes out on the day of a new season to promote it and get fans excited for what they are about to see.

It has done just that as The Season Trailer showed the Spire getting blown to bits. Due to this, there is now a gaping hole on the island where the Spire used to be.

This means wholesale changes are coming to the map in Season 7 and the Points of Interest where we saw Primal themes in the last season.

