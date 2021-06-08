Yuka Saso: LPGA share heartwarming video of newly-crowned US Open winner

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The LPGA has shared a heartwarming clip of Yuka Saso learning she has a five-year Tour membership after she clinched the US Women’s Open title.

Saso became the first Filipino player to win a golf major this weekend. At 19 years, 11 months and 17 days, she also matched Inbee Park as the youngest winner in the history of the US Women’s Open.

The emerging talent triumphed at the tournament at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, beating Japan's Nasa Hataoka on the third hole of a sudden death play-off. To get to the play-off, Saso overcame back-to-back double bogeys in the first three holes to finish on four under par, level with the 22-year-old Hataoka.

Following her historic victory, Saso was granted a five-year membership of the LPGA Tour. A touching clip of the moment she found out was shared on the organisation’s Twitter account.

In the video, Saso is in disbelief as she is told about her membership. “Are you kidding me,” she asks. “Seriously?”

The post has been shared widely on social media, with one user commenting: “How pure is this reaction to good news? Almost as good as her golf swing. What a star!”

Saso credited four-time men's major champion Rory McIlroy for her success, revealing she aimed to emulate his swing. She received encouragement from the Northern Irish star on social media. "Rory said, 'Get that trophy,' and I did. So thank you, Rory," Saso laughed.

With Saso rocketing up the world rankings after her US Open win, she could now be eligible to represent Team Philippines at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The new golfing star told Tiebreaker Times she would continue to compete in tournaments until then. “The Olympics is in August but there are still many tournaments before it,” she explained. “When it’s the Olympics, it’s game time but it’s game time every week but I don’t want to rush. I just want to take it week by week, play golf, and enjoy all the tournaments I can join.”



With her LPGA membership now in the bag, Saso is on her way to becoming a household name in women's golf.

