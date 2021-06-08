Fortnite Season 7 Week 1 Challenges have been revealed
Fortnite has been invaded by aliens - which means the return of weekly challenges for players to get stuck into.
In case you've had your head in the sand for the past few weeks, Epic Games have officially launched the latest instalment of Chapter 2, which sees the game taken on an intergalactic experience across the island of Apollo.
While aliens are proving to be a problem for gamers across the globe, quests will return to the successful battle royale series at the normal schedule in order to help take them down and reward players for doing so.
This week, there is over 200,000 XP that is up for grabs and you would be foolish to miss out on such an opportunity.
So here we go, here is everything you need to know about this week's Fortnite challenges:
Epic Challenges
Here you can find the epic challenges for week one:
- Collect different weapon types (0/5) - 30,000 XP
- Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs - (0/7) - 30,000 XP
- Deal damage with the Pulse Rifle (0/500) - 30,000 XP
- Elimination with the Rail Gun (0/1) - 30,000 XP
- Upgrade Weapons at upgrade benches (0/3) - 30,000 XP
- Accept a quest from a payphone (0/1) - 30,000 XP
- Upgrade weapons at an upgrade bench (0/3) - 30,000 XP
- Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine (0/1) - 30,000 XP
Legendary Challenges
The legendary challenges are listed here:
- Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger (0/3) - 45,000 XP
- Collect Stone From The Aftermath (0/100) - 30,000 XP
- Collect 10 different IO tech weapons (0/3) - 30,000 XP
- Interact with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board (0/1) - 30,000 XP
- Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Believer Beach (0/3) - 30,000 XP
Release Date
The challenges listed above are now live. Weekly challenges will be reset every Thursday at 3 pm BST.
