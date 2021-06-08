Fortnite Season 7 Week 1 Challenges have been revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite has been invaded by aliens - which means the return of weekly challenges for players to get stuck into.

In case you've had your head in the sand for the past few weeks, Epic Games have officially launched the latest instalment of Chapter 2, which sees the game taken on an intergalactic experience across the island of Apollo.

While aliens are proving to be a problem for gamers across the globe, quests will return to the successful battle royale series at the normal schedule in order to help take them down and reward players for doing so.

This week, there is over 200,000 XP that is up for grabs and you would be foolish to miss out on such an opportunity.

So here we go, here is everything you need to know about this week's Fortnite challenges:

Epic Challenges

Here you can find the epic challenges for week one:

Collect different weapon types (0/5) - 30,000 XP

Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs - (0/7) - 30,000 XP

Deal damage with the Pulse Rifle (0/500) - 30,000 XP

Elimination with the Rail Gun (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade Weapons at upgrade benches (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Accept a quest from a payphone (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade weapons at an upgrade bench (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Legendary Challenges

The legendary challenges are listed here:

Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger (0/3) - 45,000 XP

Collect Stone From The Aftermath (0/100) - 30,000 XP

Collect 10 different IO tech weapons (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Interact with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Believer Beach (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Release Date

The challenges listed above are now live. Weekly challenges will be reset every Thursday at 3 pm BST.

