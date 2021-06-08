Roman Reigns is on the best run of his career right now.

Since returning to WWE at SummerSlam last August, he's been untouchable on SmackDown and for arguably the first time in his career, fans are fully invested in him.

It's fair to say that Joe Anoa'i was born to play this badass 'Tribal Chief' character and turning him heel has been the best thing WWE have done in years.

But according to CM Punk, that decision came between five and 10 years too late.

Speaking to the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Punk shared huge praise for what the company are currently doing with Roman but suggested they should have been quicker to pull the trigger on that heel turn.

"I think a lot of times the best stuff, you’ve also kind of just gotta go with the flow with it," he said.

"I’ll use Roman Reigns as an example because if we’re talking about good stuff, this is the one thing that they’re doing right, right now, Roman Reigns.

"His character work, his in-ring stuff. It’s all great but I feel like, classic WWE, they’re always five years, 10 years late.

"This is something that they should’ve done originally because they tried so hard to get this guy over as a babyface and they gave him X amount of ‘Mania main events.

"Like, ‘This is the guy, this is the guy, this is the guy,’ and he never really had his moments until now."

Punk went on to suggest that maybe Reigns needed to get through that 'adversity' and 'backlash' to finally be the guy and also claimed he's the best WWE have right now.

"Maybe he needed that adversity and that backlash to finally be this guy, but this is the one thing they’re doing right because what can you say bad about what Roman Reigns is doing right now? He’s far and away the best guy they have.

"When you talk about storylines, in-ring work, and all that stuff, right now he’s the total package.

"For the first time in his career, and I’m not being mean to Roman Reigns, I just feel like he’s finally where they pushed him to be. It just took a minute, you know what I mean?"

