The Big Show's remarkable physical transformation continues with his latest picture on Instagram.

One of the biggest names in WWE history, Paul Wight had an illustrious career in the company since joining them back in 1999 after four years in World Championship Wrestling, where he was the World Heavyweight Champion twice and won the World Tag Team Championship twice.

Excluding his brief hiatus from WWE in 2007, The Big Show was a part of it for around two decades, winning the World Heavyweight Championship two times, the World Tag Team Championship five times and the WWE Championship two times.

His last WWE appearance came in January on RAW's Legends Night episode. The following month, Wight joined AEW as a commentator and performer with his debut coming in March.

The Big Show has always been known to have one of the most intimidating physiques in wrestling with a 7ft1in frame and weighing over 500lbs. There has been a lot of talk about his weight in the past, but over the last few years, Wight has thinned a lot.

A few days back, he posted a picture of his new physique on Instagram, with the caption: "I think I can see em?? Back on track now the fun begins!"

BEFORE

AFTER

You can see the alteration in physique compared to the past 15-20 years and the abs are gradually coming out. Quite impressive for someone who was once named the Most Embarrassing Wrestler by Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

This shows how dedicated Wight has been in transforming his body and there's a good chance of us seeing a much better physique within the next few months. Mark Henry can sure take some pointers from him as he too embarks on a weight loss journey of his own.

At the moment, The Big Show is on AEW and wrestling fans would want to see him back in action. It would certainly be good to see how he fares in the ring, especially with a transformed physique.

