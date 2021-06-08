YouTube vs TikTok Boxing: AnEsonGib makes three-word promise ahead of fight night

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

AnEsonGib and his preparations for his YouTube vs TikTok Boxing fight continue as we are just days away from witnessing his showdown against Tayler Holder.

The two social media sensations will be facing off against each other at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday 12th June, in what is an eagerly anticipated matchup.

The British YouTuber has been firing shots in recent weeks towards the TikTokers as a whole, claiming that some individuals are only participating for the money and that they have been hopeless at promoting this event.

AnEsonGib was a late addition to the fight card having been selected by fans to participate in the event and has some making up to do after his previous fight.

Jake Paul easily defeated him having been waved off inside the first round and will be looking to make amends as he returns to the ring to fight Holder.

His loss doesn't appear to have phased and looks raring to go for his forthcoming fight, posting a compilation on his Twitter page of his preparations and sparring sessions that he has undergone during his training camp.

Concluded with the words "Redemption in Miami," the YouTuber received waves of support from his fans as a result of this video and is the only fighter on the card to have turned professional.

This could change after the conclusion of the event, with more and more social media star stepping into the squared circle to settle their differences and draw lines under rivalries.

Will AnEsonGib have his hand raised by the referee at the end of the fight? Time will tell.

