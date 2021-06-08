If there were a GOAT of European Championships, Euro 2004 would be strong contender.

The continental football bonanza coughed a myriad of upsets and unexpected twists and turns in what proved to be an absolute roller coaster of a tournament.

A teenage Wayne Rooney set the world alight, pre-tournament favourites were sent crashing out in the group stages and Greece upset all the odds to claim one of the greatest underdog sporting victories ever.

It is a tournament that will live long in the memory of football fans across the globe, mainly due to the incredible standard that was on display in every single match.

Naturally, with Euro 2020 FINALLY upon us, we felt it would be remiss of us not to look back and marvel at one of the greatest editions of Europe's biggest party and what better way to do that than with a quiz.

READ MORE - Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Now keep in mind that Euro 2004 did not go to script at all, so it might be wise to take a bit of time before recklessly submitting an answer that would make sense 'on paper'.

There were all sorts of storylines that simply went wrong and if you're not careful, your quiz could go the same way.

So, without further ado, let's see who among us has the best memory.

Euro 2004 - here we go!

1 of 16 The Ultimate Euro 2004 quiz. Where was the tournament hosted? Portugal Spain Italy Belgium

