The 10 Most Popular Twitch Streamers in June 2021

Playing games is enjoyable, but nowadays watching them on streaming sites like Twitch is just as fun and we have listed the top 10 most popular Twitch Streamers for June 2021.

Big games such as Fortnite, Call of Duty, Apex Legends and FIFA are dominating the streaming world. Many people have become huge influencers after gaining followings of hundreds of thousands.

Streamers such as Ninja, TimTheTatMan and NickMercs have paved the way for other creators to make a living from Twitch, and these three are definitely some of the most popular out there.

There is a lot to take into consideration when looking into who are the most popular Twitch streamers.

Using a Twitch ranking tracker, we can analyse a streamer’s views, average watch time and other pieces of data to help us decide who is the most popular on the platform.

To work out the current ranking, they base it on average concurrent viewers, followers, views and stream time for the last 30 days. Therefore it is the best way to see who the most popular streamers are at this current time.

Here are the top 10 Most Popular Twitch Streamers in June 2021

10: LCK_Korea

The streamer is one of the best streamers who plays League of Legends. He has streamed over 3000 hours of the game and his dedication has seen him make his way into the top 10.

He also averages nearly 86,000 viewers and is close to a million followers on Twitch.

9: Sapnap

Sapnap has close to 2.3 million followers and probably has such a huge following due to the fact that he plays quite a few games on the platform.

The game he plays the most is Minecraft, where he has accumulated 236 hours of gameplay and this has seen him pick up a huge audience as he averages 121,000 viewers.

8: Flashpoint

Flashpoint plays Counter Strike and Valorant. Valorant is becoming increasingly popular and has millions of players.

This has seen the streamer become one to watch, and they have over 400,000 followers and close to 67,000 average viewers and growing.

7: Ranboolive

Ranboolive is another popular Minecraft streamer on Twitch. With close to 3 million followers and 90,000 average viewers, Ranboolive is climbing up the ranks slowly but surely and it wouldn’t be a shock to see them higher in the future.

6: Adinross

Adinross is a streamer who predominantly plays sport games. The streamer is a basketball fan and has picked up close to 2000 hours of playing time on NBA2K19 and NBA2K20. With over four million followers and 100,000 average viewers, he is definitely one to watch.

5: Ibai

Ibai is hugely popular and his personality and entertainment sees him get into the top five. With over six million followers and 80,000 average viewers, it is easy to see why the Spaniard ranks so highly.

What is interesting about Ibai is he has spent nearly 1000 hours just chatting to his viewers.

4: Auronplay

Auronplay has nearly 9 million followers and over 100,000 average viewers and this is a staggering amount; accumulated from playing the likes of GTA 5, Minecraft and Among Us.

3: Quackity

Quackity is hugely popular on both Twitch and YouTube and boasts over 3.5 million followers. If you enjoy Minecraft and streamers who love to chat, then Quackity is the one for you.

2: TommyInnit

Over the last year, TommyInnit has risen in form, and this has seen him manage to get nearly six million followers and close to 200,000 average viewers.

1: XQCOW

XQCOW rises to the top of this list for the time being and can mainly be found Just Chatting, where he has over 2000 hours, or on Overwatch, where he has over 4000 hours.

With nearly six million followers and over 100,000 average viewers XQCOW definitely deserves to be at the top of the most popular Twitch streamers for this month.

