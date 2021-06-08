West Bromwich Albion transfer news: Leeds United's Matheus Pereira stance becomes clearer

West Bromwich Albion's preparations for the 2021/22 campaign are already underway as they look to bounce back from what was a dismal season in the Premier League.

The Baggies opted to release a host of players last month with the likes of Hal Robson-Kanu, Charlie Austin and Kyle Edwards all being told to find new clubs.

Meanwhile, midfielder Sam Field recently joined fellow Championship side Queens Park Rangers on a permanent deal.

The West Brom exodus may be far from over as Sam Johnstone and Matheus Pereira have both been linked with summer exits.

Whereas the former of the two players has emerged as a target for Watford, Pereira has been linked with several sides after producing a number of eye-catching displays during the previous campaign.

A report from TEAMtalk earlier this month revealed that West Brom reportedly would be open to sell the attacking midfielder for £15m amid interest from Norwich City, Brentford, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, in a fresh update regarding the Brazilian's future, it has emerged that Leeds United are not one of the clubs who are thought to be weighing up a swoop for the midfielder.

According to Daily Mirror journalist David Anderson, Pereira's agent has contacted the Whites over a deal but the club have opted against opening transfer talks.

After helping West Brom achieve promotion to the Championship last year, the attacking midfielder netted 11 goals and provided six assists for his team-mates in 33 Premier League appearances.

With the Baggies set to return to the second-tier in August, Pereira may not necessarily want to play at this level again after proving that he is capable of delivering the goods against some of the world's best players.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Leeds have seemingly pulled out of the race to sign Pereira, it would be a major shock if West Brom are able to fend off interest from elsewhere for the attacking midfielder this summer.

If the Baggies are indeed open to the possibility of cashing in on the 25-year-old, they ought to be looking to secure a bigger fee than the £15m that has been touted as they could spark a bidding war between potential suitors in the coming months.

Considering that Pereira recorded the joint-best average WhoScored match rating (6.96) at the Hawthorns last season, it would unquestionably be a blow for West Brom if they were to lose him.

Therefore, it is imperative that the Baggies draft up a list of possible replacements for the former Sporting Lisbon man as a failure to do so could have a detrimental impact on their fortunes in the Championship during the upcoming campaign.

