Mark Webber's reaction to Lewis Hamilton locking up and heading off at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is going viral after Channel 4 F1's Twitter page released the footage of him in the commentary box.

The race around the streets of Baku never seems to disappoint and this year was no different as another thrilling Grand Prix was won by Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

Indeed, the Mexican picked up the pieces after Max Verstappen retired from the lead with a puncture and a crash, before the restart sparked potentially one of the turning points in the Drivers' title fight.

Getting the better launch, Lewis Hamilton locked up into turn one and ran off of the circuit, dropping to the rear of the field and, in the process, scoring 0 points to mean it's as you were in the title fight between the Briton and Verstappen.

Naturally, it was a moment that caught everyone by surprise to see the seven-time world champion make such a mistake and it certainly left Mark Webber, quite literally, squawking.

Take a look below at how he reacted to the moment, alongside lead commentator Alex Jacques and Billy Monger:

The clip is, quite unsurprisingly, going viral on social media at the moment and we'll all be hoping for more dramatic moments like this one in the races to come.

