From the moment it was first announced, Sunday's exhibition bout between YouTube sensation Logan Paul and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was surrounded by controversy.

Although interest in the fight was undoubtedly high, many labelled it a farce. Boxing purists, in particular, were quick to point out the massive gulf in both experience and class that separated Mayweather and Paul. The controversy continued once the two men stepped into the ring at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Paul did well in the first half of the fight to frustrate the 44-year-old veteran. He may not have landed much in the way of meaningful punches, but he was able to use his size advantage to tie up and hold Mayweather, preventing the former five-weight world champion from scoring with his own shots.

However, as the bout wore on, Floyd's superior technical skill began to tell. In the sixth round of the contest, Mayweather really looked sharp - landing a sublime right-hand counter after Paul missed badly with a shot of his own.

This is where things started to look a little suspect. Logan was clearly staggered by the counter from Mayweather and looked to be struggling to maintain his balance. As he fell forward, though, he did so straight into Floyd's body.

The fact that Mayweather seemed to catch Paul rather than letting him fall to the canvas led a number of sceptical fans on social media yesterday to suggest that the fight might have been staged.

A shellshocked Paul made it back to his corner after the sixth and survived the final two rounds of the contest to go the full eight-round distance against the 2021 International Boxing Hall of Fame member.

Now, Maverick has responded to claims that the fight was fixed - and it is fair to say he is not too impressed with them.

"I've seen this narrative going around," begins the 26-year-old in a short video clip posted on social media.

"There's one part of the fight where Floyd punched me and I kinda like leaned on him a little bit and it looks like I kinda went limp.

"People are trying to spin it, saying that he knocked me out and caught me and kept me up to keep the fight going."

Paul then rejects any comments about the bout being rigged and seems riled that fans want to take away from his efforts against Mayweather.

"Shut the f*** up, just shut the f*** up. Stop trying to discredit what happened last night.

"Make no mistake, he got a lot of good punches in. There's a couple of photos (showing that) I got f***** up with a couple of shots. I didn't even know my face could make that shape.

"Never rocked, never blacked out. Obviously never got knocked out," he stated.

A smiling Paul concluded: "He tried to take me out and he couldn't. It was great!"

In slow-motion, the final few moments of the sixth round between Paul and Mayweather do look a little suspect. However, there can be no denying that live rounds were thrown in the ring on Sunday night.

As to whether there was an informal agreement in place that Mayweather would not try to embarrass Paul by knocking him down, we will never know. However, Logan Paul insists that everything that took place inside the ropes this past weekend was entirely legitimate.

